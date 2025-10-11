Trade Panel MT5 by PGS

Trade Panel PGS - Profit Guard System – Trade Management Tool for MetaTrader 5

The Profit Guard System is a professional trade management and execution tool designed to simplify trading in MetaTrader 5. It provides structured control over entries, exits, and risk management directly from the chart.

This system allows traders to open and manage positions using one-click commands while maintaining disciplined trade execution. It includes tools for stop loss, take profit, breakeven, trailing stop, and position scaling. Additional features assist with monitoring session performance, measuring open profit or loss, and tracking candle time.

The Profit Guard System includes more than forty-five optional features accessible from the settings window. These can be adjusted to match individual trading preferences. Traders can enable or disable automation such as automatic take profit, breakeven logic, and trailing stops based on technical conditions.

The automatic functions can follow price action and indicator-based criteria, using configurable tools such as RSI, ATR, Super Trend, Bollinger Bands, PSAR, Moving Averages, MFI, ADX, MACD, Stochastic, Swing High/Lows, and Pivot levels. These parameters help the system manage positions according to logical rules defined by the user.

The default configuration is optimized for NASDAQ instruments (NAS100, US100, etc.) on the one-minute timeframe. Users are encouraged to first become familiar with the default setup, then adapt the parameters and preferred symbols to their own strategies and timeframes.

The Profit Guard System is designed to assist traders in organizing their trading process, maintaining consistency, and applying objective decision-making through predefined logic and automated actions.





