Price Alert Line Indicator MT4

Never miss a price breakout again with the Price Alert Line Indicator.

This tool is designed for traders who need speed and simplicity. Instead of navigating complex menus to set price alerts, the Price Alert Line Indicator places a button directly on your chart. With a single click, you can deploy a horizontal line that monitors price action and alerts you immediately when the price crosses it.


Key Features:

- One-Click Deployment: A convenient button allows you to instantly draw or delete the alert line.

- Smart Placement: When you click "Draw Line," the indicator automatically places the line at the Open Price of the current 5-Minute Candle.

- Instant Audio Alerts: You will hear a sound alert immediately when the Bid price crosses the line (Up or Down).

- Dual Line Capability: Need to bracket price? You can enable a Second Alert Line in the settings to monitor two levels simultaneously.

- Visual Customization: Fully customizable line style, width, and color to fit your chart template.

- UI Customization: You can change the button text, color, and screen position to keep your workspace clean


How It Works:

1. Draw: Click the "Draw Line" button. A horizontal line appears at the current M5 Open price.

2. Monitor: The indicator monitors the Bid price on every tick.

3. Alert: If the price crosses above or below the line, a sound plays instantly.

4. Reset: Click the button again (now labeled "Delete Line") to remove the line and reset the tool.


MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158195?source=Site+Profile+Seller


Input Parameters:


Alert Settings:

- Alert Sound File: The name of the .wav sound file to play (e.g., "alert2.wav")


Line 2 Settings:

- Alert Line Color: Color of the horizontal alert line.

- Line Style: Style of the line (Solid, Dash, etc.).

- Line Width: Thickness of the line.


Line 2 Settings (Optional):

- Show Second Button?: Set to "true" to enable a second independent alert line.

- Line 2 Color: Color of the second alert line.


Button Settings:

- Button Text (Draw): Text to display when ready to draw (Default: "Draw Line").

- Button Text (Delete): Text to display when ready to delete (Default: "Delete Line").

- Button Back Color: Background color of the button.

- Button Text Color: Text color of the button.

- Button X / Button Y: Distance from the bottom-right corner to position the button.


Why use this tool?

Manual trading requires focus. Standard alerts take too many clicks to set up. The Price Alert Line Indicator solves this by giving you a physical visual level that you can toggle on and off in a fraction of a second.


추천 제품
ADR Bands
Navdeep Singh
4.5 (2)
지표
Average daily range, Projection levels, Multi time-frame ADR bands shows levels based on the selected time-frame. Levels can be used as projections for potential targets, breakouts or reversals depending on the context in which the tool is used. Features:- Multi time-frame(default = daily) Two coloring modes(trend based or zone based) Color transparency  
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
지표
이 프로젝트를 좋아한다면 5 스타 리뷰를 남겨주세요. 이 지표는 열리고, 높은, 낮은 및 마감 가격을 지정합니다. 기간과 그것은 특정한 시간대를 위해 조정될 수 있습니다. 이들은 많은 기관 및 전문가에 의해 보는 중요한 수준입니다 상인은 당신이 더 많은 것일 수있는 장소를 알고 도움이 될 수 있습니다 이름 * 사용 가능한 기간: 이전 날. 이전 주. 지난 달. 이전 분기. 이전 연도. 또는: 현재 날. 현재 주. 현재 달. 현재 분기. 현재 년.
FREE
Fibonacci Volatility Bands
Suvashish Halder
지표
The Fibonacci Volatility Bands indicator is a refined tool designed to enhance your market analysis by integrating Fibonacci retracements with the Bollinger Bands concept. This indicator visually highlights potential areas of support and resistance, providing traders with a clearer understanding of price fluctuations and volatility. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126422/ The core of the Fibonacci Volatility Bands is built around a Volume Weighted Moving Average (VWMA) that
FREE
UPD1 X00 Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (10)
지표
인디케이터는 차트의 라운드 레벨을 보여줍니다. 심리적, 뱅킹 또는 주요 플레이어 레벨이라고도 합니다. 이 수준에서 황소와 곰 사이에 실제 싸움이 있고 많은 주문이 누적되어 변동성이 증가합니다. 표시기는 모든 악기와 기간에 따라 자동으로 조정됩니다. 80레벨을 돌파하고 테스트를 하면 구매합니다. 20레벨 돌파 후 테스트 하면 판매합니다. 목표는 00입니다. 주목. 강력한 지원 및 저항 수준으로 인해 가격이 00 수준을 약간 놓칠 수 있습니다. 입력 매개변수. Bars Count - 라인 길이. Show 00 Levels - 00 레벨을 표시하거나 표시하지 않음. Show 10, 90 Levels. Show 20, 80 Levels. Show 30, 70 Levels. Show 40, 60 Levels. Show 50 Levels. N Lines - 차트의 레벨 수를 제한하는 매개변수. Distance 00 Levels - 레벨 사이의 거리(자동 또는 수동). Line Positi
FREE
Virtual Targets
Hoang Van Dien
3.83 (6)
지표
This indicator is very useful for day traders or short term traders. No need to calculate the number of pips manually, just look at the chart and you will see the Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss target line and evaluate whether the entry point is feasible to reach the intended target or not. Enter the intended Take Profit / Stop Loss pips for your trade. The indicator will display Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss lines for you to easily see if the target is feasible or not.
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
지표
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
지표
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Clever Trend Swing Levels
Carlos Forero
4.22 (9)
지표
Description: The indicator measures, through the zigzag indicator, the levels of trend or correction. It shows in the chart the levels of each low or high detected. KEY LINKS:   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? This indicator determines, depending on Zigzag parameter if a trend is beginning, developing, or ending This indicator determines the direction of the trend Components Levels as positive or negative numbers, depending on the direction
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
지표
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ MT4
JETINVEST
4.67 (3)
지표
피봇 포인트 Fibo RSJ는 피보나치 비율을 사용하여 당일의 지지선과 저항선을 추적하는 지표입니다. 이 멋진 지표는 피보나치 비율을 사용하여 피벗 포인트를 통해 최대 7단계의 지지와 저항을 생성합니다. 가격이 작업의 가능한 진입/종료 지점을 인식할 수 있는 이 지원 및 저항의 각 수준을 어떻게 존중하는지 환상적입니다. 특징 최대 7단계 지원 및 7단계 저항 레벨의 색상을 개별적으로 설정 입력 피벗 유형 피벗 피보 RSJ1 = 피보 비율 1 계산 피벗 피보 RSJ2 = 피보 비율 2 계산 피벗 Fibo RSJ3 = Fibo 비율 3 계산 피벗 피보 클래식 = 클래식 피벗 계산 최소 피벗 수준 피벗 3 레벨 피벗 4 레벨 피벗 5 레벨 6단계 피벗 피벗 7 레벨 여전히 질문이 있는 경우 다이렉트 메시지로 저에게 연락하십시오: https://www.mql5.com/ko/users/robsjunqueira/
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
지표
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
지표
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Triple RSI
Pablo Leonardo Spata
1 (1)
지표
LOOK AT THE FOLLOWING STRATEGY WITH THIS INDICATOR. Triple RSI is a tool that uses the classic Relative Strength Indicator, but in several timeframes to find market reversals.    1.  ️ Idea behind the indicator and its strategy: In Trading, be it Forex or any other asset, the ideal is to keep it simple, the simpler the better . The triple RSI strategy is one of the simple strategies that seek market returns. In our experience, where there is more money to always be won, is in the marke
FREE
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.26 (58)
지표
이 정보 표시기는 계정의 현재 상황을 항상 알고 싶어하는 사람들에게 유용합니다. 표시기는 포인트, 백분율, 통화 단위의 이익뿐만 아니라 현재 쌍의 스프레드와 현재 기간에서 막대가 마감될 때까지의 시간과 같은 데이터를 표시합니다. 버전 MT5 -   더욱 유용한 지표 차트에 정보선을 배치하는 데는 여러 가지 옵션이 있습니다. 가격 오른쪽(가격보다 뒤에 있음) 코멘트로(차트의 왼쪽 상단에 있음) 화면의 선택된 모서리에 있습니다. 정보 구분 기호를 선택할 수도 있습니다. | / . \ # 표시기에는 다음과 같은 단축키가 내장되어 있습니다. 키 1 - 정보 표시 유형으로 뒤로 이동(가격, 설명 또는 코너 오른쪽) 키 2 - 정보 표시 유형에서 앞으로 나아갑니다. 키 3 - 정보 라인 표시 위치 변경 단축키는 설정에서 다시 할당할 수 있습니다. 이 표시기는 사용하기 쉽고 매우 유익합니다. 설정에서 불필요한 정보 항목을 비활성화할 수 있습니다. 설정 표시된 정보를 교체하기 위한 단축키(뒤로
FREE
Time Range Separator
Chantal Sala
4.83 (6)
지표
Time Range Separator is a useful tool to display a separator period on your platform. You could go in the properties of the indicator, select the desired range and that's ALL. We believe it is a useful and necessary that we wish to share with you for free all our followers. Input Values: TimeFrame Period Separator GMT_Hour (ex. +1 or -1) to move the lines at Period Time +/- tot hours in input Hide_dates to show or hide the datetime on vertical lines VLine_Color = Vertical Color Line VLine_Style
FREE
Custom Mapping Tool Shredderline
Raxkon Bin Kunang
4.75 (4)
지표
This Custom Mapping Tool is an innovative MT4 indicator that simplifies the process of marking and mapping charts. With this tool, you no longer have to waste time rewriting repetitive words, rectangles, and trendline colors every time. New Feature V5.60: Draw path - Same as the TV Path drawing mode, which is very useful for naked chart trader. You can draw zigzag, draw your patterns manually. Change style in indicator setting.  Crop function disabled by default. Can be enabled and show button c
FREE
Multi Divergence Indicator MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
지표
Multi Divergence Indicator for MT4 - User Guide Introduction Overview of the Multi Divergence Indicator and its capabilities in identifying divergences across multiple indicators. Importance of divergence detection in enhancing trading strategies and decision-making. List of Indicators RSI CCI MACD STOCHASTIC AWSOME MFI ACCELERATOR OSMA MOMENTUM WPR( Williams %R) RVI Indicator Features Indicator Selection:  How to enable/disable specific indicators (RSI, CCI, MACD, etc.) for divergence detectio
FREE
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
지표
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
Strength
Khurram Mustafa
5 (4)
지표
As per name  Strength,  This Indicator is a  affordable trading tool  because with the help of  Popular Developers & Support of M Q L Platform  I have programmed this strategy. I tried to input different types and different periods of Calculation regarding Support Resistance, Trends, Trend lines, Currency Strength, Oversold and Overbought Indications for good results. Furthermore, I have also care about  Adjustable Settings  So Trader can easily get in touch with market in another way also. What
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
지표
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
지표
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
지표
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
지표
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
Trend Filter Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
지표
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Filter Pro Trend filter indicator. Very good filter for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   or  Quantum Entry PRO The indicator no repaint!!! Settings: Change the Period parameter for better filtering ( default is 90) Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram: https://t.me/Trader35_Admin
FREE
SuperTrend by Kivanc Ozbilgic MT4 with Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
지표
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me SuperTrend by Kivanc Ozbilgic with Scanner 를 소개합니다 – 시장 트렌드를 앞서기 위해 설계된 다기능 강력한 도구로, 사용자 맞춤형 기능과 실시간 알림을 제공합니다. ATR 계산 방법을 RMA (상대 이동 평균)와 SMA (단순 이동 평균) 중에서 선택하여 최대한의 유연성을 제공할 수 있습니다. 기본 설정으로 ATR 기간은 10, 배수는 3으로 설정되어 있으며, SuperTrend 는 매수 및 매도 신호를 효율적으로 감지합니다. 내장된 스캐너와 알림 시스템은 여러 통화 쌍과 시
FREE
WikiRobo MT4
Hossein Ahmadi Beni
지표
Wikirobo — 모든 타임프레임에 대응하는 스마트 진입 영역 인디케이터를 소개합니다. Wikirobo는 자동으로 모든 시간대 차트에 Buy Limit 및 Sell Limit 형태의 진입 지점을 표시합니다. 가격이 제안된 진입 구역에 도달할 때까지 기다리고, 그 지점에서 반응이나 반전을 확인한 후, 자신만의 전략에 따라 진입할 수 있습니다. 각 타임프레임에는 해당하는 Stop Loss 가 차트상에 표시되어 있어 리스크와 포지션 크기 관리를 더 쉽게 해줍니다. 스캘퍼, 데이 트레이더, 스윙 트레이더 모두에게 적합하며, 거래 스타일에 구애받지 않고 유연하게 사용할 수 있습니다. Wikirobo를 사용하려면, Telegram 채널에 가입 하고 최신 데이터 파일을 다운로드하세요: @wikirobo 인디케이터가 안내하되 — 최종 결정은 당신의 전략으로. Wikirobo: 스마트한 신호. 더 스마트한 트레이더.
FREE
Simple QM Pattern
Suvashish Halder
4.5 (2)
지표
Simple QM Pattern is a powerful and intuitive trading indicator designed to simplify the identification of the Quasimodo (QM) trading pattern. The QM pattern is widely recognized among traders for effectively signaling potential reversals by highlighting key market structures and price action formations. This indicator helps traders easily visualize the QM pattern directly on their charts, making it straightforward even for those who are new to pattern trading. Simple QM Pattern includes dynamic
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
지표
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Rule Plotter MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.25 (4)
지표
Rule Plotter로 자동 거래 로봇 만들기 마우스 몇 번 클릭만으로 거래 전략을 자동화할 수 있다면 얼마나 강력할까요? 복잡한 코드를 파헤치지 않고도 다양한 거래 전략을 만들고 테스트할 수 있다면 얼마나 자유로울까요. Rule Plotter를 사용하면 이러한 비전을 현실로 만들 수 있습니다. 여기서는 Rule Plotter를 사용하여 사용자 정의 거래 로봇을 만드는 방법을 살펴보겠습니다. Rule Plotter는 전체 프로세스를 단순화하는 거래 시스템 생성 도구입니다. Rule Plotter란 무엇이며 어떻게 작동합니까? Rule Plotter는 MetaTrader의 지표를 사용하여 전문가 자문자 (EA)를 작성하기 위해 설계된 프로그램입니다. 이 도구를 사용하면 복잡한 프로그래밍 세부 사항을 이해하지 않고도 거래 전략을 자동화할 수 있습니다. 프로세스는 간단합니다. 원하는 지표를 차트에 추가하고 진입 및 종료 조건을 정의한 다음 Rule Plotter에게 나머지 일을 맡기면
FREE
Unstoppable Signals
Andri Maulana
지표
Unlock Unstoppable Signals : Your Edge in Trading Stop guessing and start trading with confidence! The Unstoppable Signals (BB-AO-MACD System) indicator is your all-in-one tool for catching high-probability moves in the market. We've fused the power of three proven indicators— Bollinger Bands (BB) , Awesome Oscillator (AO) , and MACD —into one simple system that gives you confirmed, non-repainting signals right on your chart. Why You Need This Indicator This isn't just another average tool; it'
FREE
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
지표
F-16 비행기 지표를 소개합니다. 이것은 귀하의 거래 경험을 혁신하도록 설계된 최첨단 MT4 도구입니다. F-16 전투기의 비할 데 없는 속도와 정밀성에 영감을 받아이 지표는 고급 알고리즘과 최첨단 기술을 결합하여 금융 시장에서 압도적인 성능을 제공합니다. F-16 비행기 지표를 사용하면 실시간 분석을 제공하고 매우 정확한 거래 신호를 생성하여 경쟁을 앞서갈 수 있습니다. 다양한 자산 클래스에서 수익 기회를 식별하는 데 필요한 동적 기능을 갖추고 있어 확신을 가지고 정보에 근거한 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스로 구성된 F-16 비행기 지표는 인기있는 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼과 완벽하게 통합되어 원활하고 효율적인 거래 과정을 보장합니다. 초보자 트레이더든 경험 많은 전문가든 이 지표를 쉽게 사용자 정의하여 고유한 거래 스타일과 선호도에 맞출 수 있습니다. F-16 비행기 지표의 강력함을 경험해 보세요. 이 지표는 시장 트렌드를 정확하고 민첩하게 탐색하며
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
지표
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 차세대 외환 거래 도구. 현재 49% 할인. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator는 오랫동안 인기 있는 지표의 진화형으로, 세 가지의 힘을 하나로 결합했습니다. 고급 통화 Strength28 지표(695개 리뷰) + 고급 통화 IMPULSE with ALERT(520개 리뷰) + CS28 콤보 신호(보너스). 지표에 대한 자세한 정보 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 차세대 Strength 지표는 무엇을 제공합니까?  원래 지표에서 좋아했던 모든 것이 새로운 기능과 더 높은 정확도로 강화되었습니다. 주요 기능: 독점적인 통화 Strength 공식.  모든 시간대에 걸쳐 부드럽고 정확한 강도선. 추세와 정확한 진입을 식별하는 데 이상적입니다. 역동적인 시장 피보나치 수준(시장 피보나치).  이 지표에만 있는 고유한 기능. 가격 차트가 아닌 통화 강도에 피보나치가 적용됩니다.
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
지표
이 인디케이터는 각 지점에서 볼륨을 분석하고 해당 볼륨에 대한 시장의 피로 레벨을 계산합니다. 이 인디케이터는 세 개의 라인으로 구성됩니다: 강세 볼륨 피로 라인 약세 볼륨 피로 라인 시장 추세를 나타내는 라인. 이 라인은 시장이 강세인지 약세인지에 따라 색이 변합니다. 원하는 시작 지점에서 시장을 분석할 수 있습니다. 볼륨 피로 라인에 도달하면 다음 분석을 시작할 새 지점을 식별하세요. 트렌드와 수정 모두 분석할 수 있습니다. 좋은 접근 방법은 트렌드 라인에 도달하거나 고점 또는 저점에 도달할 때마다 인디케이터를 이동시키는 것입니다. 트렌드 라인과 볼륨 피로 라인 간의 거리가 클수록 해당 방향의 볼륨이 더 큽니다. 트렌드 라인은 주문을 열기 위한 장소로 사용할 수 있으며, 피로 라인은 수익을 얻는 데 사용됩니다. 이 시스템은 정말 독특하지만 매우 직관적입니다. 시장에는 비슷한 제품이 없습니다. 사용에 제한이 없습니다. 모든 시장과 모든 시간 프레임에서 적용할 수 있습니다. 중요:
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
지표
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
지표
SHOGUN Trade [Concept: Command the Market Structure] To win a war, one must see the entire battlefield, not just the skirmishes. SHOGUN Trade elevates your perspective from a reactive foot soldier to a strategic "Commander." By synchronizing analysis across 7 timeframes and identifying the maturity of trends, it allows you to govern your trades with the authority and patience of a "Shogun," entering the market only when the structural advantage is undeniable. 5 Strategic Benefits of Installi
BBMA Structure Guide
Sahid Akbar
지표
Title: BBMA Structure Guide - BBMA Structure Guide Description: BBMA Structure Guide is a specialized MQL4 indicator designed to help traders understand the journey of BBMA structure more easily and efficiently. BBMA, or "Bollinger Bands Moving Average," is known for its motto "One Step Ahead," highlighting the importance of understanding market structure in depth. With BBMA Structure Guide, you can quickly identify the underlying market structure patterns that drive price movements. This wil
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
5 (1)
지표
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Golden Gendut
Anthonius Soruh
5 (1)
지표
Gendel Gendut is Binary Option Indicator From @realTatino Trade with expaired time Pairs : All Forex Pair Time Frame : M5 only Trade Time All Time Alert : Alert Message, Alert Email, Alerts Push Buffer : 4 Buffer (0,2 (Buy) || 1,3 (Sell) Broker Suitable : All Broker Binary With Forex Pair Auto Trade : Yes Repaint : NO Delay : NO Other Binary Indicator : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70915 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71054 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57755 etc IND
POWR Rise Coming
Trade Indicators LLC
지표
This indicator is SO SIMPLE… when the green Rise Coming arrow appears, a price drop may be on the way! Plain and easy profits! As you receive more than one 'Rise Coming' text signal in a downtrend, it means momentum is building larger for a bull run. HOW TO USE 1. When the green "Rise Coming" text appears, a price jump may be on the way! This indicator Never Repaints! To get the best setting it's a matter of tweaking the indicator until it gives you the best results. Our recommendation, and what
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
지표
" Dynamic Scalper System " 지표는 추세 파동 내에서 스캘핑 방식으로 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 주요 통화쌍 및 금에서 테스트되었으며, 다른 거래 상품과의 호환성이 가능합니다. 추가적인 가격 변동 지원을 통해 추세에 따라 단기 포지션 진입 신호를 제공합니다. 지표의 원리 큰 화살표는 추세 방향을 결정합니다. 작은 화살표 형태의 스캘핑 신호를 생성하는 알고리즘은 추세 파동 내에서 작동합니다. 빨간색 화살표는 상승 방향을, 파란색 화살표는 하락 방향을 나타냅니다. 민감한 가격 변동선은 추세 방향으로 그려지며, 작은 화살표의 신호와 함께 작용합니다. 신호는 다음과 같이 작동합니다. 적절한 시점에 선이 나타나면 진입 신호가 형성되고, 선이 있는 동안 미결제 포지션을 유지하며, 완료되면 거래를 종료합니다. 권장되는 작업 시간대는 M1~H4입니다. 화살표는 현재 캔들에 형성되며, 다음 캔들이 이미 시작되었더라도 이전 캔들의 화살표는 다시 그려지지 않습니다. 입력 매개
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
지표
훌륭한 백테스트 , 환상적인 숫자로 증명된 실계좌 성능 , 그리고 온갖 통계 를 가진 트레이딩 지표를 얼마나 많이 구매했지만, 사용 후에 결국 계좌를 날려버린 적이 있나요? 신호 자체만으로는 신뢰할 수 없습니다. 애초에 그 신호가 왜 나타났는지 알아야 하며, 이것이 바로 RelicusRoad Pro가 가장 잘하는 일입니다! 사용자 설명서 + 전략 + 교육 비디오 + VIP 접근 권한이 있는 비공개 그룹 + 모바일 버전 사용 가능 시장을 바라보는 새로운 방법 RelicusRoad는 외환, 선물, 암호화폐, 주식 및 지수를 위한 세계에서 가장 강력하고 최고의 트레이딩 지표 이며, 트레이더가 계좌를 성장 시키는 데 필요한 모든 정보와 도구를 제공합니다. 저희는 초보자 부터 고급 트레이더까지 모든 트레이더가 성공 할 수 있도록 기술적 분석 과 트레이딩 계획 을 제공합니다. 이것은 미래 시장을 예측 하기에 충분한 정보를 제공하는 핵심 트레이딩 지표 입니다. 저희는 차트에 여러 다른 지표
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
지표
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Market Structure Visualizer PRO
Ikumi Watanabe
지표
What indicator do you look at most on your MT4 charts? Is it the Moving Average? I d o not believe that the default grid lines on MT4 charts—which you likely see hundreds or thousands of times—are designed with the intent of helping the user win. This is why MT4 users apply various indicators and go through trial and error. Because it is a chart you look at every day, it must present reliable information that we humans can recognize intuitively. This indicator was born from a single core concep
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
지표
OrderFlow Absorption – MT4용 전문 델타 & 흡수 신호 인디케이터 OrderFlow Absorption으로 진정한 오더플로우 분석의 힘을 경험하세요. MetaTrader 4를 위한 궁극의 델타 히스토그램 및 흡수 신호 인디케이터입니다. 가격 움직임의 이면에서 실제로 무슨 일이 일어나는지 알고 싶은 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 도구는, 시장을 움직이는 숨겨진 매수/매도 압력과 흡수 이벤트를 드러냅니다. 주요 기능 델타 히스토그램 시각화:   매수와 매도 압력을 색상별 히스토그램으로 즉시 확인할 수 있습니다. 흡수 신호 감지:   고급 로직으로 강세 및 약세 흡수 이벤트를 식별하여 반전 신호를 미리 알려줍니다. 차트 마커:   흡수 신호가 차트에 직접 표시되어 시각적으로 쉽게 확인할 수 있습니다. 팝업 알림:   새로운 흡수 신호가 발생하면 실시간으로 알림을 받을 수 있습니다. 사용자 지정 임계값:   약한 신호는 필터링하고, 확률이 높은 기회에 집중할 수 있습니다.
BB Reversal Arrows
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
The BB Reversal Arrows technical trading system has been developed to predict reverse points for making retail decisions. The current market situation is analyzed by the indicator and structured for several criteria: the expectation of reversal moments, potential turning points, purchase and sale signals. The indicator does not contain excess information, has a visual understandable interface, allowing traders to make reasonable decisions. All arrows appear to close the candle, without redrawin
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.75 (12)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양한
Delta Volume Indicator
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
지표
Introducing the Delta Volume Profile Indicator - Unleash the Power of Institutional Precision!  Technical Indicator: Are you ready to trade like the pros? The Delta Volume Profile Indicator is no ordinary tool. It’s a high-precision, cutting-edge indicator that puts the power of institutional-grade trading in your hands. This unique indicator analyses delta volume distribution in real-time, revealing the market's hidden buy/sell imbalances that the biggest financial institutions rely on to antic
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
지표
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
WeSpread
Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
지표
The We-Spread mt4 indicator is a spread trading tools and it is suitable for those who want to study the markets with a different approach to the contents that are normally available in online trading bookstores. I think the Spread Trading strategy is one of the best I've ever used in the last few years. This is a unique indicator for spread trading because allow you to study till 3 spreads in one time. What is Spread Trading on forex The Spread Trading is the study of the strength of 2 currency
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
지표
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
지표
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
지표
The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
지표
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot t
Dow Price Action Dashboard
Yuki Miyake
지표
「New Release Special Offer」 [Concept: Return to the Truth] Many traders get lost in a forest of complex algorithms and forget the fundamental truth: Price is King. The Authentic Price Action Dashboard was developed to end the "Search for the Holy Grail" and bring traders back to the universal principles of Dow Theory and Candlestick Analysis. It is not just a tool, but a discipline enforcer that creates an environment where you only trade when the "Truth" of the market aligns. Special Launch Off
Key level wedge pro
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (1)
지표
We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
지표
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Delta Swing Pro
Yuki Miyake
지표
Delta Swing Pro  [Concept: Synchronization of the Waves] The greatest enemy in trading is the "contradiction" between timeframes. The 5-minute chart says Buy, but the 1-hour chart says Sell. Many traders get lost in this noise. Delta Swing Pro is designed to "Synchronize" the vectors of different timeframes. It identifies the precise moments when all market waves align in the same direction, providing a clear, hesitation-free environment for execution. 5 Core Benefits of Installing Delta Swing
Beast Super Signal
Dustin Vlok
4.73 (89)
지표
수익성 있는 거래 기회를 쉽게 식별하는 데 도움이 되는 강력한 외환 거래 지표를 찾고 계십니까? Beast Super Signal보다 더 이상 보지 마십시오. 사용하기 쉬운 이 추세 기반 지표는 시장 상황을 지속적으로 모니터링하여 새로운 개발 추세를 찾거나 기존 추세에 뛰어들 수 있습니다. Beast Super Signal은 모든 내부 전략이 정렬되고 서로 100% 합류할 때 매수 또는 매도 신호를 제공하므로 추가 확인이 필요하지 않습니다. 신호 화살표 알림을 받으면 구매 또는 판매하기만 하면 됩니다. 구매 후 비공개 VIP 그룹에 추가되도록 저에게 메시지를 보내주세요! (전체 제품 구매만 해당). 최신 최적화된 세트 파일을 구입한 후 저에게 메시지를 보내주세요. MT5 버전은   여기에서 사용할 수 있습니다. 여기에서   Beast Super Signal EA를 받으세요. 최신 결과를 보려면 댓글 섹션을 확인하세요! Beast Super Signal은 1:1, 1:2
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
지표
GoldRush 트렌드 화살표 신호 GoldRush 트렌드 화살표 신호 지표는 XAU/USD 시장에서 고속 단기 스캘핑 트레이더를 위해 설계된 정밀한 실시간 트렌드 분석을 제공합니다. 1분 시간대에 특화되어 설계된 이 도구는 명확한 진입점을 표시하는 방향성 화살표를 제공하여 스캘퍼들이 변동성이 높은 시장 환경에서도 자신 있게 거래할 수 있도록 합니다. 이 지표는 PRIMARY 및 SECONDARY 경고 화살표로 구성됩니다. PRIMARY 신호는 추세 방향의 변화를 나타내는 흰색과 검은색 방향성 화살표이며, SECONDARY 신호는 PRIMARY 화살표가 지시하는 방향을 확인하고 잠재적인 거래 진입점을 표시하는 파란색과 빨간색 화살표입니다. 참고: 추세 방향이 변경된 후 PRIMARY 경고 화살표가 단 하나만 표시될 경우, 다수의 SECONDARY 파란색/빨간색 화살표가 표시될 수 있음을 유의해야 합니다. SECONDARY 신호는 신호 기준을 충족하는 어떤 캔들 이후에도 표시
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
지표
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator
Nabil Oukhouma
지표
Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your Risk/Reward ratio. The Risk Reward Tool brings the intuitive, visual trading style of TradingView directly to your MetaTrader 5 charts. It is designed for traders who value speed, precision, and visual clarity. Whether you trade Forex, Indices (DAX, US30), or Commodities (Gold, Oil), this tool handles the math for you. Simply click "Long" or "Short," drag the lines to your levels, and the tool instantly tells you exactly how many lots to t
Auto Stop Loss MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
5 (1)
유틸리티
Auto Stop Loss (MT5 Manager)   is a robust utility designed to take the stress out of trade management. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this EA automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to your trades, secures profits with Break-Even, and maximizes gains with an intelligent Trailing Stop. This manager works with all trading instruments and allows you to manage specific symbols or multiple pairs from a single chart . Key Features: - Automatic SL & TP:   Instantly appl
Auto Stop Loss
Nabil Oukhouma
유틸리티
Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager)  is a robust utility designed to take the stress out of trade management. Whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, this EA automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to your trades, secures profits with Break-Even, and maximizes gains with an intelligent Trailing Stop. This manager works with all trading instruments and allows you to manage specific symbols or multiple pairs from a single chart . Key Features: - Automatic SL & TP: Instantly applies
Fast Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
유틸리티
Fast Manager (MT4 Manager)   is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132502?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel:   execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy,
The Super Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
유틸리티
The Super Manager (MT4 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132503?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
Magic Keyboard
Nabil Oukhouma
유틸리티
With the Magic Keyboard (MT4 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133390?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
Close Partial MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
유틸리티
Close Partial (MT4 Manager) automatically adds two buttons to the chart: - Close Partial Button: This button allows you to close a partial position. By default, it is set to close 50% of the position, but you can adjust it to any percentage you prefer (e.g., 10%, 20%, 60%, etc.).    - Close All Button:   This button allows you to close all open trades at once for the specific currency pair to which the manager is assigned. Key Features: Close Partial  Close Half Close All MT5 Version: https:
Visual Position Sizer Risk Calculator MT4
Nabil Oukhouma
지표
Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your Risk/Reward ratio. The   Risk Reward Tool   brings the intuitive, visual trading style of TradingView directly to your MetaTrader 5 charts. It is designed for traders who value speed, precision, and visual clarity. Whether you trade Forex, Indices (DAX, US30), or Commodities (Gold, Oil), this tool handles the math for you. Simply click "Long" or "Short," drag the lines to your levels, and the tool instantly tells you exactly how many lots t
Fast Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
유틸리티
Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132477?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel: execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy, Sel
The Super Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
유틸리티
The Super Manager (MT5 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132495?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
Magic Keyboard MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
유틸리티
With the Magic Keyboard (MT5 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133386?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key
Close Partial MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
유틸리티
Close Partial (MT5 Manager) automatically adds two buttons to the chart: - Close Partial Button: This button allows you to close a partial position. By default, it is set to close 50% of the position, but you can adjust it to any percentage you prefer (e.g., 10%, 20%, 60%, etc.).    - Close All Button: This button allows you to close all open trades at once for the specific currency pair to which the manager is assigned. Key Features: Close Partial  Close Half Close All MT4 Version: https://
Price Alert Line Indicator
Nabil Oukhouma
지표
Never miss a price breakout again with the Price Alert Line Indicator . This tool is designed for traders who need speed and simplicity. Instead of navigating complex menus to set price alerts, the Price Alert Line Indicator  places a button directly on your chart. With a single click, you can deploy a horizontal line that monitors price action and alerts you immediately when the price crosses it. Key Features: - One-Click Deployment: A convenient button allows you to instantly draw or delete t
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변