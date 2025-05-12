Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4

5

Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for traders looking to capitalize on Bitcoin’s volatility while automating their trades without manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is also protected during important news, when high-impact news comes out, the robot doesn't open positions before and after 60 minutes after the news. The Bitcoin Robot is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex Broker. The detailed manual is available in 9 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchasing the robot, please send me a private message and I will send you access to the group, as well as the manual, and our support will help you with everything.

The discounted price is $499 valid until 9 January 2026. The price without a discount is $999.

After purchasing or renting the BRG, you can receive One of our Tool for Free: (Gold Indicator, AX Indicator, Multi Indicator)

Features:

  • ADX filter
  • News filter
  • All updates for free
  • Popular BTCUSD pair
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Trading 7 days a week or on specific days and hours 
  • Quick installation, only 3 parameters needs to be changed
  • Private group with dedicated support that will assist you at every step
  • All positions are protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, MaxDD%

Parameters:

  • Lots - the fixed lots size
  • Lots  - the percent lots size
  • Take profit - is a set as default, no need to change
  • Stop Loss - is set as default, no need to change
  • The magic number - can be changed to any number
  • News Filter - activation of news filter for blocking new trades
  • MaxDD %, is possible to specify the maximum drawdown in percentage
  • Trade comment - you can change it to anything, this comment is visible in the history
  • Report For USD (true/false) - choice of the currency for which the news are included in the filter
  • doNotTradeBefore/AfterInMinutes - 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after the news during which EA cannot place new trades
  • Trading days and Hours - you can change or exclude any day between Monday and Sunday and change the trading hours or select that EA works 24/7
  • Max positions per day - allows to limit the number of open positions in the EA (robot open 1 position in the same time with TP-SL-TS and you can select that open for example max 10 per day and stopped until next day
  • Show panel - we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, forex calendar and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions.
  • All our robots are unique, but we use the same panel to display news and other information.
How to properly test the BRG in the MetaTrader 4 tester?
Please select a deposit of 1000 or any other amount, a custom date, select Every tick, Fixed lots 0.01, then click the start button in the MetaTrader 4 tester.

How do I start:

  • After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
  • Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the H1 chart on the BTCUSD, set everything according to the manual and that's it.
  • The Bitcoin Robot Grid can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account. 

Information:

  • Pair: BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Minimum deposit: 1000
  • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 7.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

Price:
The robot costs $499, and it can be used with any Forex BrokerPlease send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. This robot will be further developed based on customer and our own suggestions. If you have any interesting ideas for what else we can incorporate into this EA, please contact our team.

리뷰 17
Brentvd
29
Brentvd 2025.09.01 19:29 
 

This ea was easy to install with the instructions and the good help from the team. The ea opens/closes trades at the right time. Perfect ea!

Fredrik Grönvall
88
Fredrik Grönvall 2025.08.12 20:47 
 

Has been running the EA for about a month now with very good result. The trades has been stable and works according to the seller. Very satisfied.

Lucian85
113
Lucian85 2025.08.07 15:55 
 

Very good EA system, like advise use small lots and setup 10000 grid for safe trades, this set up was working very good for me in the last month. I can tell to everyone that all the products from MQL Blue are very profitable if you follow the instructions. The support is also very prompt on telegram channel. Until now i had good and safe profit and i looking forward to purchase another EA in the future. Thank you and Good Job MQL BLUE.

필터:
Brentvd
29
Brentvd 2025.09.01 19:29 
 

This ea was easy to install with the instructions and the good help from the team. The ea opens/closes trades at the right time. Perfect ea!

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
Fredrik Grönvall
88
Fredrik Grönvall 2025.08.12 20:47 
 

Has been running the EA for about a month now with very good result. The trades has been stable and works according to the seller. Very satisfied.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
Lucian85
113
Lucian85 2025.08.07 15:55 
 

Very good EA system, like advise use small lots and setup 10000 grid for safe trades, this set up was working very good for me in the last month. I can tell to everyone that all the products from MQL Blue are very profitable if you follow the instructions. The support is also very prompt on telegram channel. Until now i had good and safe profit and i looking forward to purchase another EA in the future. Thank you and Good Job MQL BLUE.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
scar2face
132
scar2face 2025.07.09 12:17 
 

Hi, I'm not someone who comments a lot in groups.. but I want to say a few words about this mqlBlue team. I bought 7 robots from them.. the installation and the guide are very easy to understand and follow.. if we follow their recommendations regarding the lots we never have any problems.. after that everyone manages the risk as they want.. personally sometimes I increase the lots more if I find that the market allows it.. ALL Robots are profitable in the short, medium and long term.. you just have to set the right profitability objectives and be realistic.. thanks again!

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
DotykBiskupa
63
DotykBiskupa 2025.07.07 21:24 
 

The robots of this group of developers deserve five stars. I bought EA after many days of searching and wondering. However, I am glad that I finally joined the satisfied owners of this robot. I am very pleased. At first I bought Bictoin Robot Grid and then XG Gold Robot. Testing is going well. Support is very helpful and responds quickly to questions and at the beginning there were a lot of them. I definitely recommend it, the configuration is quite simple, just follow the instructions, which are available after buying EA - after joining the group on Telegram. Excellent work.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
Alan Gilberto Pirovino
630
Alan Gilberto Pirovino 2025.07.07 04:53 
 

I’ve been using the Bitcoin Grid EA Expert Advisor for several weeks now, and the results have exceeded my expectations. The algorithm is well-optimized for Bitcoin’s natural volatility, allowing it to capitalize on market swings with precision. What I appreciate the most is the automated grid strategy, which opens and closes trades systematically without the need for constant monitoring. It works especially well in sideways or fluctuating markets — exactly the type of behavior we often see with BTC. The risk management tools are solid, with clear parameters for lot size, spacing, and max drawdown. I personally saw consistent returns with minimal intervention, even during volatile market conditions. The setup process was simple, and support from the developer team was fast and professional whenever I had questions. If you’re looking for a reliable EA to trade Bitcoin with a smart grid strategy, this is one of the best options available right now. Highly recommended!

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
Cliffon Anandi Pryce
244
Cliffon Anandi Pryce 2025.07.03 19:57 
 

Since I have purchased the Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 I have been fully satisfied with the results. It is consistent and reliable. Easily one of the best investments I have made, and I am looking forward to further months to come.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
porencimadetodo25 Prieto Fernández
98
porencimadetodo25 Prieto Fernández 2025.06.24 19:18 
 

He comprado bots de este grupo y estoy muy contento, sobre todo la atención, gracias, gente seria.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
Blazej Ornatowski
70
Blazej Ornatowski 2025.06.24 18:16 
 

Professional software and a very skilled and helpful team are behind the EA. Fantastic support, every question gets answered quickly and in detail. Looking forward to using your software. Best of luck to you guys :-).

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
wucscs1994
19
wucscs1994 2025.06.24 08:41 
 

Both the service and EA is satisfactory. I just follow the instruction of creator, the profit is stable so far. It is highly recommended!

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
peterh217
299
peterh217 2025.06.19 19:24 
 

Ich habe seit ca. 1 Monat schon mehrere EA's von Ihnen gekauft. Bis jetzt alle TOP. Weiter so. Der Support ist super. Vielen Dank.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
Michel Braeunig
215
Michel Braeunig 2025.05.29 09:27 
 

Gestern gekauft und er erwirtschaftet Gewinne wie beschrieben. Support Gruppe ist wie immer Top da ich auch andere EA vom Anbieter habe.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
trickser81
197
trickser81 2025.05.28 13:15 
 

The service is fast and helpful.Good Job!

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
Victor Ivan Vrbancic
374
Victor Ivan Vrbancic 2025.05.16 23:37 
 

Quality all around, love the support

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
fmw1961
499
fmw1961 2025.05.14 15:32 
 

It is early days but the BTC grid is performing well with the recomended settings .The support is always ready to answer your querys . This is my 5th Ea from this company and all are performing well.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
Token Chan
70
Token Chan 2025.05.13 11:43 
 

So far their EAs performance are stable and profitable with their setting. They also provide great support and solve any problems you have. A good team with good EA. Looking forward to their updates and level up their EA which can bring us more profit in future.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
Fares3D
391
Fares3D 2025.05.13 11:13 
 

I've tried some of their EAs, and honestly, they're working great so far. Communication with them is smooth, and everything is clear in the EAs' help files. I hope this EA reaches the level of their other beautiful bots.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
리뷰 답변