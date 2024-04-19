Bitcoin Robot MT4

4.63

The Bitcoin Robot MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision. Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe, ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bitcoin Robot is also protected during important news, when high-impact news comes out, the robot doesn't open positions before and after 60 minutes after the news. We provide access to a group where you can ask questions, as well as personalized support at each step. The Bitcoin Robot is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex Broker and Prop Trading Firms. The detailed manual is available in 9 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchasing the robot, please send me a private message and I will send you access to the group, as well as the manual, and our support will help you with everything.

The discounted price is $1999 valid until 9 January 2026. The price without a discount is $2999.

After purchasing or renting Bitcoin Robot, you can receive One of our Tool for Free (XG Gold, Crude Oil Robot, Bitcoin Robot Grid, Gold Indicator)

Features:

  • News filter
  • All updates for free
  • Popular BTCUSD pair
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Trading 7 days a week or on specific days and hours 
  • Quick installation, only one parameter needs to be changed
  • Private group with dedicated support that will assist you at every step
  • All positions are protected by Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop and Break Even
  • No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time

Parameters:

  • Lots - the fixed lots size
  • Lots  - the percent lots size
  • Take profit - is a set as default, no need to change
  • Stop Loss - is set as default, no need to change
  • Trailing Stop - is set as default, no need to change
  • Break Even - is set as default, no need to change
  • The magic number - can be changed to any number
  • News Filter - activation of news filter for blocking new trades
  • MaxDD %, is possible to specify the maximum drawdown in percentage
  • Trade comment - you can change it to anything, this comment is visible in the history
  • Report For USD (true/false) - choice of the currency for which the news are included in the filter
  • doNotTradeBefore/AfterInMinutes - 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after the news during which EA cannot place new trades
  • Trading days and Hours - you can change or exclude any day between Monday and Sunday and change the trading hours or select that EA works 24/7
  • Max positions per day - allows to limit the number of open positions in the EA (robot open 1 position in the same time with TP-SL-TS and you can select that open for example max 10 per day and stopped until next day
  • Opositesignal - a function that allows you to close positions based on opposing signals. For example, if we have an open Buy BTCUSD and it is active until Sell signals appear, the EA will automatically close Buy positions and open Sell positions. This function is optional and can be used or not.
  • Show panel - we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, forex calendar and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions. 
  • All our robots are unique, but we use the same panel to display news and other information.
How to properly test the Bitcoin Robot in MetaTrader 4 tester?

  • First select the BTCUSD chart (or another one available with your broker) and set the timeframe to M5. Then choose a deposit of 1000 or any other, set a custom date, select Every tick normal, pick the lot size. Finally, click the Start button in the MetaTrader 4 tester. If you don’t get results with your broker, try another one, as we’ve noticed some brokers block testing robots on BTCUSD.

How do I start:

  • After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
  • Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the M5 chart on the BTCUSD, set everything according to the manual and that's it.
  • The Bitcoin Robot can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $500, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account. 

Information:

  • Pair: BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Minimum deposit: 1000
  • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 9.8. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT4 platform.

Price:
The robot costs $1999, and it can be used with any Forex Broker and Prop Trading FirmsPlease send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. This robot will be further developed based on customer and our own suggestions. If you have any interesting ideas for what else we can incorporate into this EA, please contact our team.

리뷰 65
Smosky
91
Smosky 2025.07.11 18:20 
 

Es muy bueno, lo más importante es leer el manual de instrucción para no cometer errores

scar2face
132
scar2face 2025.07.09 11:13 
 

Great EA and great team. Support is clear and fast

Anson Au
49
Anson Au 2025.07.08 10:48 
 

This BTC Robot is excellent, I would give it 5 stars. Thank you for your support, Mark!

Kin
117
Kin 2025.07.19 08:30 
 

My money was lost. EA was lose.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.03 01:52
Hi. I’m not sure what the issue is with your account, as we don’t have access to client accounts. However, I believe it might be a technical problem. I’ve just sent you a message and I’m waiting for reply. You are welcome 👍📊
Update: We’re still waiting for your reply - 3 weeks now...
Smosky
91
Smosky 2025.07.11 18:20 
 

Es muy bueno, lo más importante es leer el manual de instrucción para no cometer errores

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.20 14:29
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. We truly appreciate your feedback on Bitcoin Robot. This tool was designed to trade efficiently with built-in protection features such as TP, SL, TS, and BE, without using grid or martingale. Many users are already achieving solid results with it, and your support helps us keep improving the project and bringing new updates. If you need anything, feel free to contact our dedicated support. You are welcome👍📊
scar2face
132
scar2face 2025.07.09 11:13 
 

Great EA and great team. Support is clear and fast

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.20 14:30
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. We truly appreciate your feedback on Bitcoin Robot. This tool was designed to trade efficiently with built-in protection features such as TP, SL, TS, and BE, without using grid or martingale. Many users are already achieving solid results with it, and your support helps us keep improving the project and bringing new updates. If you need anything, feel free to contact our dedicated support. You are welcome👍📊
Anson Au
49
Anson Au 2025.07.08 10:48 
 

This BTC Robot is excellent, I would give it 5 stars. Thank you for your support, Mark!

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.20 14:30
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. We truly appreciate your feedback on Bitcoin Robot. This tool was designed to trade efficiently with built-in protection features such as TP, SL, TS, and BE, without using grid or martingale. Many users are already achieving solid results with it, and your support helps us keep improving the project and bringing new updates. If you need anything, feel free to contact our dedicated support. You are welcome👍📊
Rubén P. E.
198
Rubén P. E. 2025.06.08 14:52 
 

For now, I wouldn't recommend purchasing this EA. The developers answer all questions, and everything is clearly explained in the manual. However, it doesn't fit my risk management. The results are good because of the EA's recovery mode. The EA takes too much risk for my liking, as the risk multiplier is very high. I don't like the feeling that the EA can wipe out my account in just 5 trades. I'll keep adjusting the parameters to see if I can recover my investment. So far, I've been losing money with this EA. If I can get it to work properly, I'll change my review to positive.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.09 20:35
You can reduce the risk by lowering the multiplier and the number of cycles. There are also many other features available. Unfortunately, it’s often easier for some users to leave a negative review than to simply contact support - we’ve seen such behavior from a few individuals. Live results are available on our website👍📊
GregorThieler
92
GregorThieler 2025.06.02 12:06 
 

The Bitcoin Robot is a very reliable and well designed EA. It focuses on precise, selective entries on the M5 timeframe and only opens one position at a time, which makes it very controlled even in volatile BTC markets. Trade execution has been accurate and consistent in my experience. With the right risk settings the results have been stable and profitable. I also appreciate the built-in news filter which avoids trading around high impact events, along with the additional filters that further improve trade quality and safety. The developer continues to improve the EA with regular updates and provides excellent, responsive support. Overall, a professional and dependable tool for Bitcoin trading that delivers exactly as described.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.20 14:30
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. We truly appreciate your feedback on Bitcoin Robot. This tool was designed to trade efficiently with built-in protection features such as TP, SL, TS, and BE, without using grid or martingale. Many users are already achieving solid results with it, and your support helps us keep improving the project and bringing new updates. If you need anything, feel free to contact our dedicated support. You are welcome👍📊
Ralf Ludvigsen
23
Ralf Ludvigsen 2025.05.20 06:35 
 

Hi everyone, I can only highly recommend this team, super support, I've been on bitcoin for 4 days now on a live account, it's doing well. From the support team, very quick response if you have any questions. I look forward to being part of your journey. If I could give 10 stars, I would have. Good day to you all, To the support team, keep up the good work, it's appreciated. Many greetings, Ralf

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.20 14:30
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. We truly appreciate your feedback on Bitcoin Robot. This tool was designed to trade efficiently with built-in protection features such as TP, SL, TS, and BE, without using grid or martingale. Many users are already achieving solid results with it, and your support helps us keep improving the project and bringing new updates. If you need anything, feel free to contact our dedicated support. You are welcome👍📊
76016289 Meiring
27
76016289 Meiring 2025.05.15 14:14 
 

Totally satisfied with BTC robot and support

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.05.15 14:20
You are welcome👍📊
Thomas Gerard Dings
524
Thomas Gerard Dings 2025.05.12 14:01 
 

BEWARE PEOPLE. Near 100% winning trades is a clear sign of a scam bot! The reviews here are mostly fake or from people who have not used the bot yet on a live account. I was kicked out of the telegram group for asking questions about losing trades that did not match the backtesting results. EDIT: regarding the free bot, please read your own chat where you explicitly ask me which bot I want to select. The additional bot was a deal that you offered publicly. Your response you have to my review is so telling, a clear lie when in fact you should admit your wrong doing. I will escalate it to MQL5 by the way.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.05.15 14:21
Hi everyone. We’d like to clarify the situation regarding a recent negative review. The person in question demanded an additional robot for free, and after we declined, they posted a negative comment. Unfortunately, from time to time, we encounter individuals who try to pressure us into giving away extra products this way. According to our policy, such users lose access to the support group. We no longer accept any form of blackmail or manipulation. We remain focused on supporting real users who use our tools as intended. Live results are available on our website👍📊
Ferdi Dakio
133
Ferdi Dakio 2025.05.08 09:26 
 

I recently tried out the BTC ROBOT, and I must say, it's exceeded my expectations. The trade entries are spot-on, and the risk management is excellent. The support team on Telegram is top-notch—quick to respond, very knowledgeable, and always ready to assist. I highly recommend BTC EA to anyone seeking a trustworthy automated trading solution. 5 Stars all the way!

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.20 14:30
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. We truly appreciate your feedback on Bitcoin Robot. This tool was designed to trade efficiently with built-in protection features such as TP, SL, TS, and BE, without using grid or martingale. Many users are already achieving solid results with it, and your support helps us keep improving the project and bringing new updates. If you need anything, feel free to contact our dedicated support. You are welcome👍📊
hannah7
494
hannah7 2025.05.07 16:02 
 

The customer support is responsive, so inquiries are handled quickly. This EA is really useful—thank you!

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.20 14:30
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. We truly appreciate your feedback on Bitcoin Robot. This tool was designed to trade efficiently with built-in protection features such as TP, SL, TS, and BE, without using grid or martingale. Many users are already achieving solid results with it, and your support helps us keep improving the project and bringing new updates. If you need anything, feel free to contact our dedicated support. You are welcome👍📊
TonyZZ0516
37
TonyZZ0516 2025.05.06 14:07 
 

Nice support from EA team, and got one extra ea as a bonus

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.20 14:30
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. We truly appreciate your feedback on Bitcoin Robot. This tool was designed to trade efficiently with built-in protection features such as TP, SL, TS, and BE, without using grid or martingale. Many users are already achieving solid results with it, and your support helps us keep improving the project and bringing new updates. If you need anything, feel free to contact our dedicated support. You are welcome👍📊
LS1947
21
LS1947 2025.04.29 12:40 
 

I recently purchased BTC ROBOT and I’m very impressed with its performance. The trade entries are precise, so good risk management. The support team on Telegram has been outstanding—responsive, knowledgeable, and always willing to help. Highly recommend BTC EA for traders looking for a reliable automated trade. 5 Stars on this one!

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.20 14:30
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. We truly appreciate your feedback on Bitcoin Robot. This tool was designed to trade efficiently with built-in protection features such as TP, SL, TS, and BE, without using grid or martingale. Many users are already achieving solid results with it, and your support helps us keep improving the project and bringing new updates. If you need anything, feel free to contact our dedicated support. You are welcome👍📊
Alan Gilberto Pirovino
630
Alan Gilberto Pirovino 2025.04.28 22:56 
 

The bot work very well they are very precise for closed in profit .

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.20 14:31
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. We truly appreciate your feedback on Bitcoin Robot. This tool was designed to trade efficiently with built-in protection features such as TP, SL, TS, and BE, without using grid or martingale. Many users are already achieving solid results with it, and your support helps us keep improving the project and bringing new updates. If you need anything, feel free to contact our dedicated support. You are welcome👍📊
Victor Ivan Vrbancic
374
Victor Ivan Vrbancic 2025.04.25 16:10 
 

Quality all around

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.20 14:31
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. We truly appreciate your feedback on Bitcoin Robot. This tool was designed to trade efficiently with built-in protection features such as TP, SL, TS, and BE, without using grid or martingale. Many users are already achieving solid results with it, and your support helps us keep improving the project and bringing new updates. If you need anything, feel free to contact our dedicated support. You are welcome👍📊
Chayan Duangsaeng
49
Chayan Duangsaeng 2025.04.25 14:18 
 

This BTC Robot is very good and the best profit.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.20 14:31
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. We truly appreciate your feedback on Bitcoin Robot. This tool was designed to trade efficiently with built-in protection features such as TP, SL, TS, and BE, without using grid or martingale. Many users are already achieving solid results with it, and your support helps us keep improving the project and bringing new updates. If you need anything, feel free to contact our dedicated support. You are welcome👍📊
woodxea
178
woodxea 2025.03.27 15:44 
 

This EA trades very accurately. In addition, support via Telegram is very quick and helpful. There are detailed instructions on how to set parameters, etc., so it is very reliable.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.20 14:31
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. We truly appreciate your feedback on Bitcoin Robot. This tool was designed to trade efficiently with built-in protection features such as TP, SL, TS, and BE, without using grid or martingale. Many users are already achieving solid results with it, and your support helps us keep improving the project and bringing new updates. If you need anything, feel free to contact our dedicated support. You are welcome👍📊
Ponziano Ciampi
240
Ponziano Ciampi 2025.03.21 12:10 
 

We’ve been live for only a few days, but the EA is already proving to be stable and reliable. The support team in the Telegram group is quick to respond and very helpful. Excellent work!

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.20 14:31
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. We truly appreciate your feedback on Bitcoin Robot. This tool was designed to trade efficiently with built-in protection features such as TP, SL, TS, and BE, without using grid or martingale. Many users are already achieving solid results with it, and your support helps us keep improving the project and bringing new updates. If you need anything, feel free to contact our dedicated support. You are welcome👍📊
Osama Yousef
179
Osama Yousef 2025.03.21 08:39 
 

Hi, I have used this robot EA. It has been working with precision and effectively. Thank you for your support.

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.20 14:31
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. We truly appreciate your feedback on Bitcoin Robot. This tool was designed to trade efficiently with built-in protection features such as TP, SL, TS, and BE, without using grid or martingale. Many users are already achieving solid results with it, and your support helps us keep improving the project and bringing new updates. If you need anything, feel free to contact our dedicated support. You are welcome👍📊
PEDRO E PEREZ
936
PEDRO E PEREZ 2025.03.18 13:02 
 

Hello: This BTC Robot is very good, it gives very good results, I would give it 5 *****, the same for the very friendly customer service. Thank you

MQL TOOLS SL
70566
개발자의 답변 Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.10.20 14:31
Hi. Thank you for adding the review. We truly appreciate your feedback on Bitcoin Robot. This tool was designed to trade efficiently with built-in protection features such as TP, SL, TS, and BE, without using grid or martingale. Many users are already achieving solid results with it, and your support helps us keep improving the project and bringing new updates. If you need anything, feel free to contact our dedicated support. You are welcome👍📊
