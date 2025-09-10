クォートセクション
通貨 / VST
VST: Vistra Corp

210.15 USD 1.75 (0.84%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VSTの今日の為替レートは、0.84%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり208.07の安値と214.45の高値で取引されました。

Vistra Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
208.07 214.45
1年のレンジ
90.51 217.90
以前の終値
208.40
始値
213.00
買値
210.15
買値
210.45
安値
208.07
高値
214.45
出来高
7.284 K
1日の変化
0.84%
1ヶ月の変化
14.32%
6ヶ月の変化
77.67%
1年の変化
78.79%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K