VST: Vistra Corp
210.15 USD 1.75 (0.84%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VSTの今日の為替レートは、0.84%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり208.07の安値と214.45の高値で取引されました。
Vistra Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VST News
- S&P、Vistraホールディングスを債務削減の遅れにより「B」に格下げ
- Vistra Holdings downgraded to ’B’ by S&P on slower deleveraging
- US sectors to watch as Fed lines up first rate cut of 2025
- Vistra CEO Burke sells shares for $8.8 million
- Say Hello to the $400 Billion AI Bazooka Aimed at the Market
- ビストラ・エナジー株価、216.95ドルで史上最高値を記録
- Vistra Energy Corp stock hits all-time high at 216.95 USD
- ビストラ・エナジーのバーク社長、約12.9億円相当の株式を売却
- Vistra Corp’s Burke sells $12.9m in shares
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Why the Market Dipped But Vistra Corp. (VST) Gained Today
- Vistra Trading at a Premium to Its Industry: How to Play the Stock?
- Is Vistra (VST) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- Is Vistra Stock Outperforming the Dow?
- Oracle’s blockbuster surge shows AI trade’s growing influence on market
- American Water Works' Arm Installs New Battery Energy Storage System
- A September Rate Cut Is a Lock, Unless….
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.48%
- Oracle and Avago Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Stock Market News for Sep 10, 2025
- Investors Heavily Search Vistra Corp. (VST): Here is What You Need to Know
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq notch record-high closes as Oracle soars on AI optimism
- S&P 500 notches record-high close as Oracle soars on AI optimism
- Wall St indexes hit records as Oracle soars on AI optimism
1日のレンジ
208.07 214.45
1年のレンジ
90.51 217.90
- 以前の終値
- 208.40
- 始値
- 213.00
- 買値
- 210.15
- 買値
- 210.45
- 安値
- 208.07
- 高値
- 214.45
- 出来高
- 7.284 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.84%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 14.32%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 77.67%
- 1年の変化
- 78.79%
