VST: Vistra Corp

211.16 USD 1.01 (0.48%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VST ha avuto una variazione del 0.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 205.18 e ad un massimo di 213.81.

Segui le dinamiche di Vistra Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
205.18 213.81
Intervallo Annuale
90.51 217.90
Chiusura Precedente
210.15
Apertura
210.99
Bid
211.16
Ask
211.46
Minimo
205.18
Massimo
213.81
Volume
7.203 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.48%
Variazione Mensile
14.87%
Variazione Semestrale
78.53%
Variazione Annuale
79.65%
