VST: Vistra Corp
209.26 USD 4.30 (2.01%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VST exchange rate has changed by -2.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 207.58 and at a high of 213.78.
Follow Vistra Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
207.58 213.78
Year Range
90.51 217.90
- Previous Close
- 213.56
- Open
- 213.75
- Bid
- 209.26
- Ask
- 209.56
- Low
- 207.58
- High
- 213.78
- Volume
- 3.460 K
- Daily Change
- -2.01%
- Month Change
- 13.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 76.92%
- Year Change
- 78.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%