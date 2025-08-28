クォートセクション
PSX: Phillips 66

131.34 USD 1.84 (1.38%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PSXの今日の為替レートは、-1.38%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり130.96の安値と134.08の高値で取引されました。

Phillips 66ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
130.96 134.08
1年のレンジ
91.01 140.60
以前の終値
133.18
始値
133.67
買値
131.34
買値
131.64
安値
130.96
高値
134.08
出来高
3.893 K
1日の変化
-1.38%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.29%
6ヶ月の変化
5.99%
1年の変化
0.64%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K