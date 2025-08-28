通貨 / PSX
PSX: Phillips 66
131.34 USD 1.84 (1.38%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PSXの今日の為替レートは、-1.38%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり130.96の安値と134.08の高値で取引されました。
Phillips 66ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
130.96 134.08
1年のレンジ
91.01 140.60
- 以前の終値
- 133.18
- 始値
- 133.67
- 買値
- 131.34
- 買値
- 131.64
- 安値
- 130.96
- 高値
- 134.08
- 出来高
- 3.893 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.38%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.29%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 5.99%
- 1年の変化
- 0.64%
