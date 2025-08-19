Currencies / PSX
PSX: Phillips 66
133.12 USD 1.94 (1.48%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PSX exchange rate has changed by 1.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 131.50 and at a high of 133.58.
Follow Phillips 66 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PSX News
- Phillips 66 stock: UBS reiterates Buy rating on refining expansion
- Phillips 66 (PSX) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
- Jim Cramer: This Is The Right Time To Buy This Energy Stock - Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)
- Phillips 66 appoints Sean Maher as VP of investor relations
- Why Is Cenovus Energy Stock Gaining Tuesday? - Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)
- Phillips 66 to buy remaining WRB Refining stake from Cenovus for $1.4 billion
- Cenovus Energy to sell 50% stake in WRB Refining to Phillips 66
- Phillips 66 to acquire remaining 50% stake in WRB Refining for $1.4 billion
- VDE: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)
- Is Phillips 66 Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?
- White House review of biofuel waiver plan pits farmers against refiners
- This Accenture Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO)
- BofA lifts Valero rating on heavy crude advantage but downgrade Phillips 66
- California Resources stock price target raised to $60 by BofA Securities
- Phillips 66 Begins Phased Closure of LA Refinery in 2025
- California sets aside penalties for high refinery profits
- Phillips 66 to start shutting down Los Angeles refinery next week - Reuters
- Phillips 66 to begin winding down Los Angeles-area refinery next week, sources say
- Apple, FTAI Aviation, Coeur Mining And An Energy Stock: CNBC's 'Final Trades' - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)
- Billionaire Investor Paul Singer Has Over Half Of Elliott Investment's Portfolio Invested In These Four Stocks - Triple Flag Precious (NYSE:TFPM)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Marathon Petroleum, Phillips 66, Galp Energia and Par Pacific
- Refining & Marketing Industry Outlook: 4 Stocks in Focus
- Chevron Resumes Venezuela Oil Exports Amid Shifting U.S. Sanctions
Daily Range
131.50 133.58
Year Range
91.01 140.60
- Previous Close
- 131.18
- Open
- 132.01
- Bid
- 133.12
- Ask
- 133.42
- Low
- 131.50
- High
- 133.58
- Volume
- 1.186 K
- Daily Change
- 1.48%
- Month Change
- 0.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.42%
- Year Change
- 2.00%
