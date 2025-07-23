クォートセクション
通貨 / OLN
株に戻る

OLN: Olin Corporation

24.96 USD 0.21 (0.83%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

OLNの今日の為替レートは、-0.83%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.80の安値と25.63の高値で取引されました。

Olin Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OLN News

1日のレンジ
24.80 25.63
1年のレンジ
17.66 48.48
以前の終値
25.17
始値
25.44
買値
24.96
買値
25.26
安値
24.80
高値
25.63
出来高
3.767 K
1日の変化
-0.83%
1ヶ月の変化
6.99%
6ヶ月の変化
3.35%
1年の変化
-47.76%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K