Valute / OLN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
OLN: Olin Corporation
24.14 USD 0.82 (3.29%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OLN ha avuto una variazione del -3.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.08 e ad un massimo di 24.98.
Segui le dinamiche di Olin Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OLN News
- Celanese May Reward Shareholders Handsomly After Near-Term Uncertainty Abates (NYSE:CE)
- Freedom Capital Markets initiates AdvanSix stock with Buy rating, $28 target
- Methanex (MEOH) Up 6.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Plug Power vs. Flux Power: Which Clean Energy Stock Has Greater Upside?
- Why Is Olin (OLN) Up 6.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Next Target for an Intel ($INTC)-Style Government Deal? The Defense Industry, Says Lutnick - TipRanks.com
- Plug Power Targets $700M in Revenues in 2025: Can It Achieve the Goal?
- Can Plug Power's Expansion Into the Green Energy Sector Fuel Growth?
- Ehrhardt Marc buys Olin Corp (OLN) shares worth $373,956
- Olin (OLN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Olin Stock: Bouncing Along The Bottom (NYSE:OLN)
- KeyBanc lowers Olin stock price target to $31 on reduced earnings estimates
- Olin stock price target lowered to $22 by UBS on mixed outlook
- Olin Reports Loss in Q2, Beats on Sales Amid Market Challenges
- Mizuho lowers Olin stock price target to $23 on weak outlook
- Olin Posts 7 Percent Revenue Rise in Q2
- Olin Q2 2025 slides: EBITDA falls 37% YoY, cost-cutting program accelerates
- Olin reports mixed second quarter results, shares edge higher
- Olin earnings missed by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Plug Power vs. FuelCell Energy: Which Fuel Cell Stock has Greater Upside?
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- Dow Inc. (DOW) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Albemarle (ALB) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
Intervallo Giornaliero
24.08 24.98
Intervallo Annuale
17.66 48.48
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.96
- Apertura
- 24.98
- Bid
- 24.14
- Ask
- 24.44
- Minimo
- 24.08
- Massimo
- 24.98
- Volume
- 3.595 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.29%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.47%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.04%
- Variazione Annuale
- -49.48%
20 settembre, sabato