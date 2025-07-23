QuotazioniSezioni
OLN: Olin Corporation

24.14 USD 0.82 (3.29%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OLN ha avuto una variazione del -3.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.08 e ad un massimo di 24.98.

Segui le dinamiche di Olin Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
24.08 24.98
Intervallo Annuale
17.66 48.48
Chiusura Precedente
24.96
Apertura
24.98
Bid
24.14
Ask
24.44
Minimo
24.08
Massimo
24.98
Volume
3.595 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.29%
Variazione Mensile
3.47%
Variazione Semestrale
-0.04%
Variazione Annuale
-49.48%
