통화 / OLN
OLN: Olin Corporation
24.14 USD 0.82 (3.29%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
OLN 환율이 오늘 -3.29%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.08이고 고가는 24.98이었습니다.
Olin Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
OLN News
일일 변동 비율
24.08 24.98
년간 변동
17.66 48.48
- 이전 종가
- 24.96
- 시가
- 24.98
- Bid
- 24.14
- Ask
- 24.44
- 저가
- 24.08
- 고가
- 24.98
- 볼륨
- 3.595 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.29%
- 월 변동
- 3.47%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.04%
- 년간 변동율
- -49.48%
