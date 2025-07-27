通貨 / ODD
ODD: ODDITY Tech Ltd - Class A
62.72 USD 0.27 (0.43%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ODDの今日の為替レートは、0.43%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり61.63の安値と63.59の高値で取引されました。
ODDITY Tech Ltd - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
ODD News
- Truist Securities、オディティ・テック株に対する「買い」評価を維持、成長勢いを評価
- Truist Securities reiterates Buy rating on Oddity Tech stock, citing growth momentum
- Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) Presents at Goldman Sachs 32nd Annual Global
- This Oddity Tech Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Truist Securities maintains Buy rating on Oddity Tech stock, citing strong demand
- Earnings call transcript: Oddity Tech reports Q2 2025 earnings beat amid stock drop
- 6 Beaten-Down Stocks Ready For A Rally
- Has ELF Beauty Turned A Corner? Shares Popped 12% Today On Analyst Upgrade; Hits 80-Plus Relative Strength Rating Benchmark
- Oddity Tech: Earnings Reaction Makes No Sense - Time To Back Up The Truck
- Baron Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Goldman Sachs raises Oddity Tech stock price target to $55 on strong Q2
- ODDITY Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, DTC Sales Rise Y/Y
- Oddity Tech (ODD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Oddity Tech shares tumble despite earnings beat and raised guidance
- Janus Henderson Venture Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- ODD Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Workiva (WK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- AvePoint, Inc. (AVPT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
- Udemy, Inc. (UDMY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Truist Securities raises Oddity Tech stock price target to $78 on strong demand
- Oddity Tech (ODD) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- BofA Names Amazon, Oddity Tech & AppLovin Top Buys Ahead of Earnings - TipRanks.com
1日のレンジ
61.63 63.59
1年のレンジ
35.30 79.18
- 以前の終値
- 62.45
- 始値
- 62.46
- 買値
- 62.72
- 買値
- 63.02
- 安値
- 61.63
- 高値
- 63.59
- 出来高
- 848
- 1日の変化
- 0.43%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.23%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 42.64%
- 1年の変化
- 56.29%
