ODD: ODDITY Tech Ltd - Class A
62.51 USD 0.21 (0.33%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ODD exchange rate has changed by -0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 62.38 and at a high of 63.25.
Follow ODDITY Tech Ltd - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
62.38 63.25
Year Range
35.30 79.18
- Previous Close
- 62.72
- Open
- 63.18
- Bid
- 62.51
- Ask
- 62.81
- Low
- 62.38
- High
- 63.25
- Volume
- 583
- Daily Change
- -0.33%
- Month Change
- 5.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 42.17%
- Year Change
- 55.77%
