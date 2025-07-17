QuotesSections
ODD: ODDITY Tech Ltd - Class A

62.51 USD 0.21 (0.33%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ODD exchange rate has changed by -0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 62.38 and at a high of 63.25.

Follow ODDITY Tech Ltd - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ODD News

Daily Range
62.38 63.25
Year Range
35.30 79.18
Previous Close
62.72
Open
63.18
Bid
62.51
Ask
62.81
Low
62.38
High
63.25
Volume
583
Daily Change
-0.33%
Month Change
5.88%
6 Months Change
42.17%
Year Change
55.77%
