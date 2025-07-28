报价部分
货币 / ODD
回到股票

ODD: ODDITY Tech Ltd - Class A

62.51 USD 0.21 (0.33%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日ODD汇率已更改-0.33%。当日，交易品种以低点62.38和高点63.25进行交易。

关注ODDITY Tech Ltd - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ODD新闻

日范围
62.38 63.25
年范围
35.30 79.18
前一天收盘价
62.72
开盘价
63.18
卖价
62.51
买价
62.81
最低价
62.38
最高价
63.25
交易量
583
日变化
-0.33%
月变化
5.88%
6个月变化
42.17%
年变化
55.77%
21 九月, 星期日