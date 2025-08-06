通貨 / NA
NA: Nano Labs Ltd - Class A
5.20 USD 0.28 (5.69%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NAの今日の為替レートは、5.69%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.02の安値と5.24の高値で取引されました。
Nano Labs Ltd - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
NA News
1日のレンジ
5.02 5.24
1年のレンジ
2.78 31.48
- 以前の終値
- 4.92
- 始値
- 5.07
- 買値
- 5.20
- 買値
- 5.50
- 安値
- 5.02
- 高値
- 5.24
- 出来高
- 271
- 1日の変化
- 5.69%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.77%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 23.81%
- 1年の変化
- -39.53%
