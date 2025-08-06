Währungen / NA
NA: Nano Labs Ltd - Class A
5.20 USD 0.28 (5.69%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von NA hat sich für heute um 5.69% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 5.02 bis zu einem Hoch von 5.24 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Nano Labs Ltd - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
5.02 5.24
Jahresspanne
2.78 31.48
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 4.92
- Eröffnung
- 5.07
- Bid
- 5.20
- Ask
- 5.50
- Tief
- 5.02
- Hoch
- 5.24
- Volumen
- 271
- Tagesänderung
- 5.69%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.77%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 23.81%
- Jahresänderung
- -39.53%
