通貨 / GXO
GXO: GXO Logistics Inc

51.12 USD 0.61 (1.21%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GXOの今日の為替レートは、1.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり50.57の安値と51.50の高値で取引されました。

GXO Logistics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
50.57 51.50
1年のレンジ
30.46 63.34
以前の終値
50.51
始値
51.09
買値
51.12
買値
51.42
安値
50.57
高値
51.50
出来高
1.322 K
1日の変化
1.21%
1ヶ月の変化
0.00%
6ヶ月の変化
30.91%
1年の変化
-1.75%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K