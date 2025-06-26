通貨 / GXO
GXO: GXO Logistics Inc
51.12 USD 0.61 (1.21%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GXOの今日の為替レートは、1.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり50.57の安値と51.50の高値で取引されました。
GXO Logistics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
GXO News
1日のレンジ
50.57 51.50
1年のレンジ
30.46 63.34
- 以前の終値
- 50.51
- 始値
- 51.09
- 買値
- 51.12
- 買値
- 51.42
- 安値
- 50.57
- 高値
- 51.50
- 出来高
- 1.322 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.21%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 30.91%
- 1年の変化
- -1.75%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K