GXO: GXO Logistics Inc

50.51 USD 0.29 (0.57%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de GXO de hoy ha cambiado un -0.57%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 50.13, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 52.07.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas GXO Logistics Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

GXO News

Rango diario
50.13 52.07
Rango anual
30.46 63.34
Cierres anteriores
50.80
Open
50.79
Bid
50.51
Ask
50.81
Low
50.13
High
52.07
Volumen
1.385 K
Cambio diario
-0.57%
Cambio mensual
-1.19%
Cambio a 6 meses
29.35%
Cambio anual
-2.92%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B