QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GXO
Tornare a Azioni

GXO: GXO Logistics Inc

49.64 USD 1.48 (2.90%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GXO ha avuto una variazione del -2.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 49.23 e ad un massimo di 51.66.

Segui le dinamiche di GXO Logistics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GXO News

Intervallo Giornaliero
49.23 51.66
Intervallo Annuale
30.46 63.34
Chiusura Precedente
51.12
Apertura
51.66
Bid
49.64
Ask
49.94
Minimo
49.23
Massimo
51.66
Volume
2.081 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.90%
Variazione Mensile
-2.90%
Variazione Semestrale
27.12%
Variazione Annuale
-4.59%
20 settembre, sabato