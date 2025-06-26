Valute / GXO
GXO: GXO Logistics Inc
49.64 USD 1.48 (2.90%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GXO ha avuto una variazione del -2.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 49.23 e ad un massimo di 51.66.
Segui le dinamiche di GXO Logistics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
49.23 51.66
Intervallo Annuale
30.46 63.34
- Chiusura Precedente
- 51.12
- Apertura
- 51.66
- Bid
- 49.64
- Ask
- 49.94
- Minimo
- 49.23
- Massimo
- 51.66
- Volume
- 2.081 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.90%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.90%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 27.12%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.59%
20 settembre, sabato