CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / GXO
Voltar para Ações

GXO: GXO Logistics Inc

50.84 USD 0.33 (0.65%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do GXO para hoje mudou para 0.65%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 50.57 e o mais alto foi 51.09.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas GXO Logistics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GXO Notícias

Faixa diária
50.57 51.09
Faixa anual
30.46 63.34
Fechamento anterior
50.51
Open
51.09
Bid
50.84
Ask
51.14
Low
50.57
High
51.09
Volume
31
Mudança diária
0.65%
Mudança mensal
-0.55%
Mudança de 6 meses
30.19%
Mudança anual
-2.29%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh