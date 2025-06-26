Moedas / GXO
GXO: GXO Logistics Inc
50.84 USD 0.33 (0.65%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GXO para hoje mudou para 0.65%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 50.57 e o mais alto foi 51.09.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas GXO Logistics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
GXO Notícias
Faixa diária
50.57 51.09
Faixa anual
30.46 63.34
- Fechamento anterior
- 50.51
- Open
- 51.09
- Bid
- 50.84
- Ask
- 51.14
- Low
- 50.57
- High
- 51.09
- Volume
- 31
- Mudança diária
- 0.65%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.55%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 30.19%
- Mudança anual
- -2.29%
