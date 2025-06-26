QuotesSections
GXO
GXO: GXO Logistics Inc

50.83 USD 0.07 (0.14%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GXO exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.37 and at a high of 51.12.

Daily Range
50.37 51.12
Year Range
30.46 63.34
Previous Close
50.76
Open
50.85
Bid
50.83
Ask
51.13
Low
50.37
High
51.12
Volume
844
Daily Change
0.14%
Month Change
-0.57%
6 Months Change
30.17%
Year Change
-2.31%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%