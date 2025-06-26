Devises / GXO
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
GXO: GXO Logistics Inc
49.64 USD 1.48 (2.90%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de GXO a changé de -2.90% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 49.23 et à un maximum de 51.66.
Suivez la dynamique GXO Logistics Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GXO Nouvelles
- GXO Logistics (GXO) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights FedEx and GXO Logistics
- 2 Air Freight & Cargo Stocks to Keep An Eye On Amid Demand Woes
- GXO: Everything Is Progressing Well; Reiterate Buy (NYSE:GXO)
- GXO encouraged by pre-peak season activity, well positioned for 2026
- GXO (GXO) Q2 Revenue Jumps 16%
- GXO Logistics Q2 2025 slides: Organic growth hits nine-quarter high, guidance raised
- GXO Logistics (GXO) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- First look: GXO Q2 earnings
- Expeditors Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store?
- Copa Holdings Stock to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Expeditors International of Washington, GXO Logistics and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
- 3 Transportation Stocks Positioned to Surpass Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Dorian LPG's Q1 Earnings Round the Corner: What's in Store?
- GXO Logistics (GXO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- United Parcel Service (UPS) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- After Golden Cross, GXO Logistics (GXO)'s Technical Outlook is Bright
- 5 Stocks Brokers Adore Even as Economic Uncertainty Lingers
- Will GXO Logistics (GXO) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- GXO Logistics signs multi-year supply chain deal with Sky Italia
- Two positive votes on logistics at Moody’s: GXO and C.H. Robinson
- AMG River Road Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- GXO Launches GXO IQ, a First-of-its-Kind AI-first Platform to Power Global Supply Chain Operations
- GXO launches AI-powered platform to transform logistics operations
Range quotidien
49.23 51.66
Range Annuel
30.46 63.34
- Clôture Précédente
- 51.12
- Ouverture
- 51.66
- Bid
- 49.64
- Ask
- 49.94
- Plus Bas
- 49.23
- Plus Haut
- 51.66
- Volume
- 2.081 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.90%
- Changement Mensuel
- -2.90%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 27.12%
- Changement Annuel
- -4.59%
20 septembre, samedi