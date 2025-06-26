통화 / GXO
GXO: GXO Logistics Inc
49.64 USD 1.48 (2.90%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GXO 환율이 오늘 -2.90%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 49.23이고 고가는 51.66이었습니다.
GXO Logistics Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
49.23 51.66
년간 변동
30.46 63.34
- 이전 종가
- 51.12
- 시가
- 51.66
- Bid
- 49.64
- Ask
- 49.94
- 저가
- 49.23
- 고가
- 51.66
- 볼륨
- 2.081 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.90%
- 월 변동
- -2.90%
- 6개월 변동
- 27.12%
- 년간 변동율
- -4.59%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K