SpongeBob SquarePants

Bikini Bottom Bubble Trap MT5

“I’m Ready! I’m Ready! I’m Ready!”

Are you tired of "sleeping like Patrick" while the market makes big moves? Meet the Bikini Bottom Bubble Trap, a professional-grade Daily Level breakout/reversal EA designed for the MT5 platform. This EA focuses on the most liquid price points: Yesterday’s High and Yesterday’s Low.

When price hits these "Jellyfish Fields," the EA executes high-probability Buy trades based on hardcoded volume logic and "Secret Formula" risk management.

How it Works

The Bikini Bottom Bubble Trap is a Buy-Only strategy designed to capture upward momentum or "traps" at key daily psychological levels.

  1. The Squidward High Trap: If price touches or crosses Yesterday's High, the EA looks for a Buy entry.

  2. The Patrick Low Trap: If price touches or crosses Yesterday's Low, the EA buys the dip.

  3. Closing Time: Just like the Krusty Krab, this EA knows when to stop. It features a daily exit timer (default 22:00) to lock in profits and avoid nasty overnight swaps or gaps.

Key Features

  • The Secret Formula (Money Management): Choose between a fixed lot size or a dynamic Risk Percentage (e.g., risk 1% of balance per trade).

  • Patty-Flipping Logic (Volume Clipping): Advanced code ensures your lot sizes are always within broker limits and account margin requirements.

  • Shift Management: Automatically closes profitable trades at the end of the day. On Fridays, it clears all positions to keep your weekend "Gary-approved" and stress-free.

  • Hardcoded Precision: Built for MT5 using the CTrade class for lightning-fast execution and minimal slippage.

Technical Settings

Parameter Description
InpUseRiskPercent Toggle between % risk or fixed spatula (lot) size.
InpRiskPercent How much of your "Krabby Patty" vault to risk per trade.
InpSL / InpTP Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit in points.
InpCloseHour What time the "Krabby Krab" closes for the day.
InpMinExitPts Minimum profit required to trigger the end-of-day exit.

Recommended Setup

  • Symbols: Works best on high-volatility pairs like Gold/XAUUSD etc.

  • Timeframe: Can be attached to any timeframe (it pulls Daily levels automatically).

  • Account Type: Any accounts, will do start at 500 $ 

  • No Martingale, Fix SL-TP

Stop being a "Goofy Goober" with your manual trading. Download the Bikini Bottom Bubble Trap today and start flipping trades like a pro!


