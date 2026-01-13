Green Man

Green Man is an advanced multi-strategy algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It utilizes a "Tri-Unit" architecture, combining intraday momentum, trend following, and breakout logic into a single cohesive expert advisor. By diversifying across three distinct execution "Units," the system aims to capture profits in various market conditions while maintaining strict risk controls.

The Three Core Strategies

1. Unit Alpha: Intraday Momentum

Logic: Uses a high-frequency filter to identify strong momentum bursts.

Execution: Specifically targets the Asian and London sessions.

Safety: Features a daily trade limit (2 trades max) to prevent over-trading and an optional Break-Even function to protect capital.

2. Unit Bravo: Trend Following

Logic: Operates only when the long-term trend is Bullish.

Trigger: Executes trades based on a breakout of the Asian High Range .

Management: Uses a "Basket Profit" exit system, closing groups of trades once a collective point target is reached.

3. Unit Charlie: Daily Breakout

Logic: A classic volatility breakout strategy.

Trigger: It monitors Yesterday’s High; when the price breaches this level from below, the EA enters a long position to capture the daily expansion.

Key Features

Dynamic Lot Sizing: Unit Alpha includes an optional "Dynamic Lot" feature that scales position sizes based on account balance growth.

Hard Friday Exit: To avoid weekend gaps and low liquidity, the EA features a mandatory "Hard Exit" at 22:00 every Friday.

Premium Visual Dashboard: A sleek, real-time UI displays the status of all three units, current trend direction, and total account equity directly on the chart.

Margin Protection: Integrated safety checks ensure the EA never attempts to open a position without sufficient free margin (including a 15% safety buffer).

Recommended Setup Minimum Balance: $500 USD OR CENT ACCOUNT

Account Type: Low-Spread Raw account (highly recommended for Gold )

Timeframe: M5 (Best balance for Trend and Breakout detection)

