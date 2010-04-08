SpongeBob SquarePants

Bikini Bottom Bubble Trap MT5

Are you tired of "sleeping like Patrick" while the market makes big moves? Meet the Bikini Bottom Bubble Trap, a professional-grade Daily Level breakout/reversal EA designed for the MT5 platform. This EA focuses on the most liquid price points: Yesterday’s High and Yesterday’s Low.

When price hits these "Jellyfish Fields," the EA executes high-probability Buy trades based on hardcoded volume logic and "Secret Formula" risk management.

How it Works

The Bikini Bottom Bubble Trap is a Buy-Only strategy designed to capture upward momentum or "traps" at key daily psychological levels.

The Squidward High Trap: If price touches or crosses Yesterday's High, the EA looks for a Buy entry. The Patrick Low Trap: If price touches or crosses Yesterday's Low, the EA buys the dip. Closing Time: Just like the Krusty Krab, this EA knows when to stop. It features a daily exit timer (default 22:00) to lock in profits and avoid nasty overnight swaps or gaps.

Key Features

The Secret Formula (Money Management): Choose between a fixed lot size or a dynamic Risk Percentage (e.g., risk 1% of balance per trade).

Patty-Flipping Logic (Volume Clipping): Advanced code ensures your lot sizes are always within broker limits and account margin requirements.

Shift Management: Automatically closes profitable trades at the end of the day. On Fridays, it clears all positions to keep your weekend "Gary-approved" and stress-free.

Hardcoded Precision: Built for MT5 using the CTrade class for lightning-fast execution and minimal slippage.

Technical Settings

Parameter Description InpUseRiskPercent Toggle between % risk or fixed spatula (lot) size. InpRiskPercent How much of your "Krabby Patty" vault to risk per trade. InpSL / InpTP Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit in points. InpCloseHour What time the "Krabby Krab" closes for the day. InpMinExitPts Minimum profit required to trigger the end-of-day exit.

Recommended Setup

Symbols: Works best on high-volatility pairs like Gold/XAUUSD etc.

Timeframe: Can be attached to any timeframe (it pulls Daily levels automatically).

Account Type: Any accounts, will do start at 500 $

No Martingale, Fix SL-TP

