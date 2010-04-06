Gold-O-matic is an XAUUSD-focused Expert Advisor designed to trade gold using a structured, rules-based framework. It applies layered confirmation and adaptive trade management to remain selective and consistent across changing market conditions. The EA includes configurable risk controls, built-in event-avoidance, and volatility safeguards to help reduce exposure during unstable periods.

It’s also plug-and-play: simply attach it to a chart, choose your risk preference, and run it — no set files or presets are required.

Demo testing your preferred risk settings is recommended before live use. Trading involves risk.