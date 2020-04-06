TradeOmatic Expert Advisor

Main idea

TradeOmatic looks for trading signals in the direction of the dominant trend, using a lower timeframe (LTF) for entries and a higher timeframe (HTF) for confirmation. Trades are filtered by support and resistance zones, normalized volume and trading sessions. A built-in news filter can pause or close trading around high-impact events to reduce exposure during those periods.

Key features

  • Multi-timeframe logic with separate LTF and HTF inputs

  • Support and resistance zones with configurable buffer distance

  • Optional dynamic ATR buffer for automatic zone width scaling

  • Break-and-retest entries for both buy and sell setups

  • Normalized volume filter and optional “failed volume” look-back

  • Trading session filter (for example London and New York) with customizable trading windows

  • News filter with options to block new trades and/or close trades before high-impact news

  • Separate filters for spread, slippage and overnight trading

  • Risk-based position sizing (fixed lot or risk percentage per trade)

  • Maximum number of simultaneous trades per symbol and magic number

  • Visual objects on the chart for entries, stop loss (SL), take profit (TP) and trigger levels

  • Preset support for different symbols and sessions

Strategy logic (simplified)

  1. Identify the higher-timeframe trend using moving averages and market structure.

  2. Draw support and resistance levels from recent swing highs and lows.

  3. Build buffer zones around support and resistance using a fixed distance or ATR.

  4. Wait for price to break and then retest a level in the direction of the trend.

  5. Confirm the signal with the volume filter and other conditions.

  6. Open trades only inside the allowed trading session and if news filter, spread and slippage conditions allow.

  7. Manage the position with stop loss, take profit and optional breakeven and trailing stop logic.

Recommended symbols and timeframes

  • Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD, major indices (for example US500, NAS100)

  • Lower timeframe: M1–M15 depending on trading style (scalping or intraday)

  • Higher timeframe: one or two steps above the lower timeframe (for example M5 / M15, M15 / H1)

  • Account type: Any (netting or hedging) with low spreads and reliable execution

Risk management

Trading always involves risk. TradeOmatic includes tools to help the trader manage that risk:

  • Risk percentage per trade based on account balance

  • Maximum number of simultaneous positions per symbol and magic number

  • Spread and slippage filters to avoid poor execution conditions

  • Option to block new trades if external or manual trades are already open on the symbol

Setup and usage

  1. Attach TradeOmatic to the chart of the desired symbol and timeframe.

  2. Load one of the provided preset files that matches your symbol, LTF/HTF and session.

  3. Check that algorithmic trading is enabled and the Expert Advisor has permission to trade.

  4. Forward test on a demo account first and adjust risk percentage and symbol selection according to your own risk tolerance.

  5. When you are comfortable with the behaviour, move to a live account with conservative risk.

Important notes

  • The built-in news filter depends on the broker’s data and on the MetaTrader environment. In Strategy Tester, historical news behavior may not match live trading. For this reason, backtest results may differ from forward testing during real news events.

  • No trading algorithm can guarantee profit or eliminate risk. Past performance, backtests and examples are not a guarantee of future results. Use proper money management and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

Support and updates

The Expert Advisor is actively maintained. Questions, bug reports and suggestions can be posted in the product comments. Updates and improvements may be provided over time based on real-world feedback and market conditions.

