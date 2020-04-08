Adaptive RSI Bands

Powered by SVX Strategies Quant Team

This indicator is part of our internal toolkit for institutional volatility analysis. We are releasing it for free to support the retail trading community.

Looking for Automated Results?
Manual execution is prone to human error. If you prefer consistent results managed by our team, you can copy our official algorithms directly on MQL5:

ABOUT ADAPTIVE RSI BANDS
Unlike traditional RSI (static at 70/30), this indicator applies adaptive statistics to adjust overbought/oversold bands based on real-time volatility.

Key Advantages:

  • Dynamic Bands: Expand during high volatility and contract during ranges.
  • Noise Filtering: Ignores minor fluctuations.
  • Quant Logic: Built on standard deviation algorithms.

Parameters:

  • RSI_Period (Default: 10)
  • Analysis_Period (Default: 100)
  • Deviation_Multiplier (Default: 2.0)

SVX Strategies | Chief Investment Officer: Alberto Boada
Disclaimer: Educational tool. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

