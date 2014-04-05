Occult Oracle MT5

Occult Oracle MT5

is a powerful trend-following indicator designed for MetaTrader 5, helping traders identify market directions with precision and ease. It features a dynamic colored step line (red for downtrends, blue for uptrends) that adapts to price action using optimized amplitude periods, with optional auto-optimization for maximum profitability based on historical simulation.

The Occult Oracle MT5 indicator is fully configurable, allowing traders to customize amplitude settings (manual or auto-optimized), arrow styles, higher timeframe bar visuals, pivot labels, and alert options to suit any trading strategy or timeframe.

Key highlights include:  (detailed description in the first comment)

  • Up/Down arrows signaling trend reversals, with customizable Wingdings codes and shifts.
  • Integrated higher timeframe bar display (e.g., H1 on M5 charts) showing real-time candlestick visuals and percentage changes.
  • Daily pivot levels (PP, R1/R2, S1/S2) with anti-overlap labels for quick support/resistance reference.
  • Alerts via pop-up, push notifications, or email on new signals.
Settings

  • Key customization groups:
  • Auto Amplitude: Toggle auto-tuning via profit simulation; set min/max range (3-25 default) and hold bars (10 default).
  • Manual Amplitude: Fixed values per timeframe (M1 to MN1, default 5) when auto is off.
  • Lookback Bars: Historical bars for auto-optimization per timeframe (defaults 100-900).
  • Arrows: Wingdings codes for up/down (defaults 233/234); vertical shift (default 20 pixels).
  • Higher TF Bar: Show mini candlestick (default on, H1); adjust position (25 pixels), sizes (body 20, wick 2), colors (green/red), label offsets (5/0), text (white, size 10).
  • Alerts: Enable pop-ups, push notifications, or emails on signals.
Adapt for strategies, timeframes, and visuals, with auto mode focused on performance.

Disclaimer

This indicator is provided for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading in financial markets involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Users are solely responsible for their trading decisions and should consult with a qualified financial advisor before using this tool. The developer, Marco Engstermann, disclaims any liability for losses incurred while using the Occult Oracle MT5. Copyright 2025.



