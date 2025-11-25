TradeOmatic Expert Advisor

Main idea

TradeOmatic looks for trading signals in the direction of the dominant trend, using a lower timeframe (LTF) for entries and a higher timeframe (HTF) for confirmation. Trades are filtered by support and resistance zones, normalized volume and trading sessions. A built-in news filter can pause or close trading around high-impact events to reduce exposure during those periods.

Key features

Preset support for different symbols and sessions

Visual objects on the chart for entries, stop loss (SL), take profit (TP) and trigger levels

Maximum number of simultaneous trades per symbol and magic number

Risk-based position sizing (fixed lot or risk percentage per trade)

Separate filters for spread, slippage and overnight trading

News filter with options to block new trades and/or close trades before high-impact news

Trading session filter (for example London and New York) with customizable trading windows

Break-and-retest entries for both buy and sell setups

Support and resistance zones with configurable buffer distance

Multi-timeframe logic with separate LTF and HTF inputs

Strategy logic (simplified)

Identify the higher-timeframe trend using moving averages and market structure.

Draw support and resistance levels from recent swing highs and lows.

Build buffer zones around support and resistance using a fixed distance or ATR.

Wait for price to break and then retest a level in the direction of the trend.

Confirm the signal with the volume filter and other conditions.

Open trades only inside the allowed trading session and if news filter, spread and slippage conditions allow.