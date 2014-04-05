Traders Master pack

Comprehensive Trading Analysis Tool

This tool has four main parts that help traders understand the market and manage risk in a simple way

1 Risk and Reward Visual Tool

It shows two boxes on the chart a pink box for risk and a navy blue box for reward It shows the risk to reward ratio You can move and resize the boxes It shows pips and possible money for risk and reward

It gives a clear picture of possible profit and loss It helps plan trades before entering It keeps risk levels consistent It helps decide if a trade is worth taking It helps choose the right position size

The default ratio is 1 to 2 which means you aim to make two times what you risk

2 Daily Lot Statistics Panel

It shows trading activity for the last seven days It shows lot size number of orders and profit or loss It adds up all days Profitable days are navy blue and losing days are red

It shows performance easily It helps find patterns in trading It builds discipline It helps check if a strategy works It shows if lot sizes are safe for the account It gives motivation and feedback

3 Margin Calculator

It shows the margin needed for a lot size on the current symbol It shows margin use as a percent It shows the leverage It updates automatically

It helps avoid margin calls It helps choose the right lot size It makes traders aware of leverage effects It helps use capital safely It helps plan trades It teaches the link between lot size leverage and margin

4 Supply and Demand Zones

It marks strong support and resistance areas It shows zone strength It shows how many times a zone has been tested It alerts when price enters an important zone

It shows good entry points It shows good exit points It signals trend changes It helps place stop loss safely It shows market structure clearly It confirms trade ideas

Integrated Benefits

These four parts together give a full trading system They make decisions easier They improve risk control They support complete trade planning They encourage discipline They simplify market analysis They fit many trading styles They reduce emotional trading They save time

Who Benefits

New traders Experienced traders System traders Risk careful traders Teachers

