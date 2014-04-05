Deriv boom crash spike killer

The 2025 Spike Killer Dashboard is a powerful MQL5 indicator that combines cutting-edge signal generation with an intuitive crystal dashboard for real-time market analysis. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this all-in-one tool delivers actionable signals and comprehensive market metrics at a glance.

Key Features:

🔥 Dual Signal System

  • Shved Supply & Demand zone detection for strategic entries
  • Ichimoku cloud integration ensures signals align with market trend

📊 Crystal Dashboard (3D Effect)

  • Real-time Supply/Demand zone visualization
  • Bulls & Bears strength meters
  • Volatility and spread monitoring
  • Current price tracking with color-coded alerts
  • Interactive controls (minimize/close functionality)

Smart Filtering

  • Buy signals only in bullish clouds (green)
  • Sell signals only in bearish clouds (red)
  • Prevents counter-trend trading for higher accuracy

🔔 Comprehensive Alerts

  • Email, sound, and push notifications
  • Customizable alert settings
  • Zone entry alerts for Supply & Demand

Perfect For:

  • Scalpers and day traders
  • M1-M5 timeframe specialists
  • Traders using Boom & Crash indices
  • Those who combine technical analysis with price action

Why Choose 2025 Spike Killer? ✅ No license restrictions - 

works on any account ✅ 

User-friendly interface with professional design ✅

 Real-time market metrics for informed decisions ✅

 Versatile for various trading styles ✅ 

Regular updates and dedicated support

Stop guessing and start trading with confidence! The 2025 Spike Killer Dashboard gives you the edge you need to navigate the markets successfully.

Note: Optimized for M1-M5 timeframes. Best results on Boom/Crash indices and major forex pairs.


