Bollinger Fibo Pro: The Ultimate Fusion of Volatility, Fibonacci, and Trend Analysis

Short Description:

Stop overloading your charts with dozens of indicators. Bollinger Fibo Pro is a sophisticated, all-in-one trading system for MetaTrader 5 that merges two legendary concepts into a single, powerful tool. It enhances standard Bollinger Bands with precise Fibonacci extension levels and couples them with a non-repainting ZigZag to accurately identify trends, reversals, and key market structure points. Achieve clarity and confidence in your trading decisions.

Full Description:

Unlock the Synergy Between Volatility and Market Structure

Traditional Bollinger Bands® identify periods of high and low volatility. Fibonacci levels reveal natural support and resistance. The ZigZag indicator cuts through market noise to show the true trend. Bollinger Fibo Pro is the first indicator to intelligently combine these three critical analyses into a seamless, non-repainting trading assistant.

How It Works:

Bollinger Fibonacci Bands: The core bands are plotted not just at standard deviations, but at key Fibonacci extension levels (38.2%, 61.8%, 138.2%, 161.8%, 261.8%). This creates dynamic support and resistance zones that are mathematically aligned with market rhythms. Trades can be taken as price approaches these zones.

Advanced ZigZag Confirmations: The integrated algorithm filters out market noise and rigorously identifies significant highs and lows. This helps you define the overall trend structure and spot potential divergence setups.

Precise Entry Signals: The indicator plots clear Buy arrows when price touches the lower Bollinger-Fibo band (potential support bounce) and Sell arrows when price touches the upper band (potential resistance rejection), but only once the candle has closed, eliminating false signals and repainting.

Who Is This For?

Swing Traders: Perfect for identifying the start of a new swing within the context of broader volatility bands.

Price Action Traders: Use the Fibonacci bands as dynamic zones for pin bars, engulfing patterns, and other PA setups.

Forex & Crypto Traders: Excellent performance in all liquid markets (FX, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, Commodities).

Analysts: Use the tool to quickly identify key market structure and volatility conditions across multiple timeframes.





No Guarantee of Profits: Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Trading foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment. Therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose. Your Responsibility: You are solely responsible for any investment decisions you make. The user assumes all responsibility and risk for the use of this indicator. We strongly advise you to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any trade. Indicator Limitations: While designed to be non-repainting, no indicator can predict the market with 100% accuracy. Market conditions can change rapidly, leading to losses. End-User License: This software is sold with a single-user license. Redistribution, resale, or decompilation is strictly prohibited. No Guarantee of Profits: Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Trading foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment. Therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.

