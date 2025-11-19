Gold Highest BreakOut

Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) — places ATR-filtered pending Buy/Sell orders based on recent high/low ranges (recommended H1).

Short overview:
Gold Highest BreakOut is an automated Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD. It places pending Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders at breakout levels derived from recent High/Low ranges and uses ATR and range filters to reduce false entries.

Key points:

  • Strategy: breakout from recent High/Low over configurable period.

  • Filters: ATR-based volatility and highest/lowest range checks.

  • Risk: every trade includes Stop Loss; optional Take Profit and trailing stop. No grid, martingale, or position-multiplying techniques used.

  • Recommended: instrument XAUUSD, timeframe H1 (M1/M5 possible with parameter tuning). Test in Strategy Tester before live use.

Recommended settings (example):

  • mmRiskPercent = 2.0, UseMoneyManagement = true.
    (Full parameter list and default values are provided in the More… section / included manual.)

Support & testing:
Please test in the Strategy Tester and only run on accounts with appropriate risk. For questions contact the author via MQL5 internal messaging.

フィルタ:
Misa Bau
23
Misa Bau 2025.12.05 17:35 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Lukas Adamec
203
Lukas Adamec 2025.12.04 19:07 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Derrick Kofo
18
Derrick Kofo 2025.12.03 18:34 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Michal Kudela
482
開発者からの返信 Michal Kudela 2025.12.07 09:27
Thank you for your feedback. I appreciate your experience with the EA and wish you successful further testing.
レビューに返信