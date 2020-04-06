Random Long-Only Turtle Expert Advisor

This EA implements a random long-only turtle strategy with two feat

ures:

1. Fundam ental-Based Long-Only Approach:

Gold and Bitcoin hedge against inflation and monetary policy uncertainty. The EA trades long-only on these assets. Backtesting shows strong performa

nce during bull markets in gold and Bitcoin.

2. Adaptive Random Trading in Rang ing Markets:

Many trend-following strategies fail because whipsaw losses in ranging markets exceed trend profits. This EA uses a proprietary algorithm to trade randomly during consolidatio

n, reducing whi

psaw losses w

hile preserving

trend profits.

Key Features:

Long-only strategy (no short posit ions)

Optimiz ed for gold a nd Bitcoin

Reduces whipsaw losses in ranging markets

Preserves profits dur ing trending periods

Proprietary random tradin g algorithm

Recommended Settings:

Trading Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

Timeframes : M30, H1,H4, D1