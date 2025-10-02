═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════HIGHLINDEREA EA - MQL MARKET DESCRIPTION═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════TITLE: Highlinderea EA - Multi-Timeframe Trading System with Advanced Risk ManagementSHORT DESCRIPTION (max 120 characters):Professional multi-timeframe EA with RSI, MACD, BB signals and advanced risk management. "There can be only one!"═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════FULL DESCRIPTION:═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════Highlinderea EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines multiple technical indicators across three timeframes to generate high-probability trading signals. Inspired by the legendary phrase "There can be only one!", this EA focuses on quality over quantity, executing precise trades with comprehensive risk management.═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════KEY FEATURES:═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════✓ MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS• Analyzes three configurable timeframes simultaneously (Lower/Middle/Higher)• Requires signal confirmation across all timeframes before entry• Default: M15 (entry), H1 (confirmation), H4 (trend direction)✓ TRIPLE INDICATOR SYSTEM• RSI (Relative Strength Index): Identifies oversold/overbought conditions• MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence): Confirms momentum and trend• Bollinger Bands: Detects price extremes and volatility• Configurable minimum signals required per timeframe✓ ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT• Percentage-based or fixed lot sizing• Daily loss limit protection (default: 2% of balance)• Weekly loss limit protection (default: 5% of balance)• Consecutive loss protection with automatic risk reduction• Maximum positions control (default: 1 position)• Maximum spread filter✓ INTELLIGENT TRADE MANAGEMENT• Trailing Stop: Automatically moves SL to lock in profits• Break Even: Protects capital once profit threshold is reached• Partial Close: Takes partial profits at predefined levels• ATR-based or fixed SL/TP calculation• Support/Resistance level adjustment (optional)✓ MARKET CONDITION FILTERS• Volatility filter: Avoids trading during extreme volatility• Spread filter: Prevents trading when spreads are too high• Time-based filter: Minimum time between trades• Support/Resistance proximity filter✓ PROFESSIONAL FEATURES• Signal reversal option for contrarian strategies• Comprehensive debug mode for strategy optimization• Money management verification before each trade• Compatible with Strategy Tester optimization• Clean, well-documented code═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════TRADING STRATEGY:═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════The EA uses a consensus-based approach:1. SIGNAL GENERATION (per timeframe):- RSI: Detects oversold (<35) and overbought (>65) conditions- MACD: Identifies crossovers and momentum shifts- Bollinger Bands: Spots price touching or breaking bands2. SIGNAL CONFIRMATION:- Lower Timeframe: Requires minimum 1 signal (entry timing)- Middle Timeframe: Requires minimum 2 signals (confirmation)- Higher Timeframe: Requires minimum 3 signals (trend direction)3. EXECUTION:- Trade only executed when ALL three timeframes agree- BUY: All timeframes show bullish signals- SELL: All timeframes show bearish signals4. RISK MANAGEMENT:- Position size calculated based on account balance and risk %- Stop Loss placed using ATR multiplier (default: 1.5x ATR)- Take Profit placed using ATR multiplier (default: 3.0x ATR)- Optional: SL/TP adjusted to nearest support/resistance levels5. TRADE MANAGEMENT:- Trailing Stop activates after 100 points profit (configurable)- Break Even triggers after 50 points profit (configurable)- Partial Close takes 50% profit points (configurable)═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════INPUT PARAMETERS:═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════GENERAL SETTINGS:• Magic Number: Unique identifier for EA tradesRISK MANAGEMENT:• Risk per Trade: Percentage of balance to risk (0.1-5.0%)• Use Fixed Lot Size: Enable/disable fixed lot trading• Fixed Lot Size: Manual lot size (0.01-100)• Daily Loss Limit: Maximum daily loss percentage• Weekly Loss Limit: Maximum weekly loss percentage• Max Consecutive Losses: Stop trading after X losses• Risk Reduction Factor: Reduce risk after losses (0.1-1.0)• Max Positions: Maximum concurrent positions• Allow Multiple Positions: Enable/disable multiple tradesTIMEFRAMES:• Lower Timeframe: Entry timing (M1-D1)• Middle Timeframe: Signal confirmation (M1-D1)• Higher Timeframe: Trend direction (M1-D1)INDICATORS:• Use RSI: Enable/disable RSI signals• RSI Period: Calculation period (5-50)• RSI Oversold: Buy threshold (20-40)• RSI Overbought: Sell threshold (60-80)• Use MACD: Enable/disable MACD signals• MACD Fast EMA: Fast period (5-20)• MACD Slow EMA: Slow period (20-50)• MACD Signal Period: Signal line period (5-15)• Use Bollinger Bands: Enable/disable BB signals• BB Period: Calculation period (10-50)• BB Deviation: Standard deviation (1.0-3.0)• ATR Period: ATR calculation period (10-30)SIGNAL GENERATION:• Min Signals LTF: Required signals on lower timeframe (1-3)• Min Signals MTF: Required signals on middle timeframe (1-3)• Min Signals HTF: Required signals on higher timeframe (1-3)• Reverse Signal: Invert entry signals (contrarian mode)• Use Volatility Filter: Filter signals during high volatility• Use Support/Resistance: Adjust SL/TP to key levelsTRADE MANAGEMENT:• Use Fixed SL/TP: Enable fixed point-based SL/TP• Fixed SL Points: Stop loss in points• Fixed TP Points: Take profit in points• ATR Multiplier SL: ATR-based SL calculation• ATR Multiplier TP: ATR-based TP calculation• Min Distance Points: Minimum SL/TP distance• Max Spread: Maximum allowed spread in points• Min Time Between Trades: Cooldown period (minutes)TRAILING STOP:• Use Trailing Stop: Enable trailing stop• Trailing Start: Profit threshold to activate (points)• Trailing Distance: Distance from current price (points)BREAK EVEN:• Use Break Even: Enable break even• Break Even Start: Profit threshold to activate (points)• Break Even Buffer: Protection buffer above entry (points)PARTIAL CLOSE:• Use Partial Close: Enable partial profit taking• Partial Close Threshold: Profit threshold (points)• Partial Close Percent: Percentage to close (0-100%)DEBUG:• Debug Mode: Enable detailed logging for optimization✓ BEST PRACTICES:• Start with conservative risk settings (0.3-0.5%)• Test on demo account for at least 1 month• Use VPS for 24/7 operation• Monitor performance weekly• Adjust parameters based on market conditions• Keep daily and weekly loss limits active• Use recommended settings as starting point✓ REQUIREMENTS:• MetaTrader 5 platform• Minimum account balance: $500 (for proper risk management)• Stable internet connection (VPS recommended)• Broker with low spreads and fast execution• Symbols with sufficient liquidity✓ COMPATIBILITY:• All Forex pairs• Gold (XAUUSD)• Indices (US30, NAS100, etc.)• Commodities• Cryptocurrencies (with adjusted settings)═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════SUPPORT & UPDATES:═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════• Regular updates and improvements• Responsive customer support• Detailed user manual included• Video tutorials available• Community forum access═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════COPYRIGHT & LICENSE:═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════Copyright 2025, LoyalchainLicensed for personal use only. Redistribution or reverse engineering is prohibited.═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════"There can be only one!" - Choose Highlinderea EA for precision trading.═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════