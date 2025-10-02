Highlander EA

                        HIGHLINDEREA EA - MQL MARKET DESCRIPTION
TITLE: Highlinderea EA - Multi-Timeframe Trading System with Advanced Risk Management

SHORT DESCRIPTION (max 120 characters):
Professional multi-timeframe EA with RSI, MACD, BB signals and advanced risk management. "There can be only one!"

FULL DESCRIPTION:
Highlinderea EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines multiple technical indicators across three timeframes to generate high-probability trading signals. Inspired by the legendary phrase "There can be only one!", this EA focuses on quality over quantity, executing precise trades with comprehensive risk management.

KEY FEATURES:
✓ MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS
  • Analyzes three configurable timeframes simultaneously (Lower/Middle/Higher)
  • Requires signal confirmation across all timeframes before entry
  • Default: M15 (entry), H1 (confirmation), H4 (trend direction)

✓ TRIPLE INDICATOR SYSTEM
  • RSI (Relative Strength Index): Identifies oversold/overbought conditions
  • MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence): Confirms momentum and trend
  • Bollinger Bands: Detects price extremes and volatility
  • Configurable minimum signals required per timeframe

✓ ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT
  • Percentage-based or fixed lot sizing
  • Daily loss limit protection (default: 2% of balance)
  • Weekly loss limit protection (default: 5% of balance)
  • Consecutive loss protection with automatic risk reduction
  • Maximum positions control (default: 1 position)
  • Maximum spread filter

✓ INTELLIGENT TRADE MANAGEMENT
  • Trailing Stop: Automatically moves SL to lock in profits
  • Break Even: Protects capital once profit threshold is reached
  • Partial Close: Takes partial profits at predefined levels
  • ATR-based or fixed SL/TP calculation
  • Support/Resistance level adjustment (optional)

✓ MARKET CONDITION FILTERS
  • Volatility filter: Avoids trading during extreme volatility
  • Spread filter: Prevents trading when spreads are too high
  • Time-based filter: Minimum time between trades
  • Support/Resistance proximity filter

✓ PROFESSIONAL FEATURES
  • Signal reversal option for contrarian strategies
  • Comprehensive debug mode for strategy optimization
  • Money management verification before each trade
  • Compatible with Strategy Tester optimization
  • Clean, well-documented code

TRADING STRATEGY:
The EA uses a consensus-based approach:

1. SIGNAL GENERATION (per timeframe):
   - RSI: Detects oversold (<35) and overbought (>65) conditions
   - MACD: Identifies crossovers and momentum shifts
   - Bollinger Bands: Spots price touching or breaking bands

2. SIGNAL CONFIRMATION:
   - Lower Timeframe: Requires minimum 1 signal (entry timing)
   - Middle Timeframe: Requires minimum 2 signals (confirmation)
   - Higher Timeframe: Requires minimum 3 signals (trend direction)

3. EXECUTION:
   - Trade only executed when ALL three timeframes agree
   - BUY: All timeframes show bullish signals
   - SELL: All timeframes show bearish signals

4. RISK MANAGEMENT:
   - Position size calculated based on account balance and risk %
   - Stop Loss placed using ATR multiplier (default: 1.5x ATR)
   - Take Profit placed using ATR multiplier (default: 3.0x ATR)
   - Optional: SL/TP adjusted to nearest support/resistance levels

5. TRADE MANAGEMENT:
   - Trailing Stop activates after 100 points profit (configurable)
   - Break Even triggers after 50 points profit (configurable)
   - Partial Close takes 50% profit points (configurable)
INPUT PARAMETERS:
GENERAL SETTINGS:
• Magic Number: Unique identifier for EA trades

RISK MANAGEMENT:
• Risk per Trade: Percentage of balance to risk (0.1-5.0%)
• Use Fixed Lot Size: Enable/disable fixed lot trading
• Fixed Lot Size: Manual lot size (0.01-100)
• Daily Loss Limit: Maximum daily loss percentage
• Weekly Loss Limit: Maximum weekly loss percentage
• Max Consecutive Losses: Stop trading after X losses
• Risk Reduction Factor: Reduce risk after losses (0.1-1.0)
• Max Positions: Maximum concurrent positions
• Allow Multiple Positions: Enable/disable multiple trades

TIMEFRAMES:
• Lower Timeframe: Entry timing (M1-D1)
• Middle Timeframe: Signal confirmation (M1-D1)
• Higher Timeframe: Trend direction (M1-D1)

INDICATORS:
• Use RSI: Enable/disable RSI signals
• RSI Period: Calculation period (5-50)
• RSI Oversold: Buy threshold (20-40)
• RSI Overbought: Sell threshold (60-80)
• Use MACD: Enable/disable MACD signals
• MACD Fast EMA: Fast period (5-20)
• MACD Slow EMA: Slow period (20-50)
• MACD Signal Period: Signal line period (5-15)
• Use Bollinger Bands: Enable/disable BB signals
• BB Period: Calculation period (10-50)
• BB Deviation: Standard deviation (1.0-3.0)
• ATR Period: ATR calculation period (10-30)

SIGNAL GENERATION:
• Min Signals LTF: Required signals on lower timeframe (1-3)
• Min Signals MTF: Required signals on middle timeframe (1-3)
• Min Signals HTF: Required signals on higher timeframe (1-3)
• Reverse Signal: Invert entry signals (contrarian mode)
• Use Volatility Filter: Filter signals during high volatility
• Use Support/Resistance: Adjust SL/TP to key levels

TRADE MANAGEMENT:
• Use Fixed SL/TP: Enable fixed point-based SL/TP
• Fixed SL Points: Stop loss in points
• Fixed TP Points: Take profit in points
• ATR Multiplier SL: ATR-based SL calculation
• ATR Multiplier TP: ATR-based TP calculation
• Min Distance Points: Minimum SL/TP distance
• Max Spread: Maximum allowed spread in points
• Min Time Between Trades: Cooldown period (minutes)

TRAILING STOP:
• Use Trailing Stop: Enable trailing stop
• Trailing Start: Profit threshold to activate (points)
• Trailing Distance: Distance from current price (points)

BREAK EVEN:
• Use Break Even: Enable break even
• Break Even Start: Profit threshold to activate (points)
• Break Even Buffer: Protection buffer above entry (points)

PARTIAL CLOSE:
• Use Partial Close: Enable partial profit taking
• Partial Close Threshold: Profit threshold (points)
• Partial Close Percent: Percentage to close (0-100%)

DEBUG:
• Debug Mode: Enable detailed logging for optimization

✓ BEST PRACTICES:
• Start with conservative risk settings (0.3-0.5%)
• Test on demo account for at least 1 month
• Use VPS for 24/7 operation
• Monitor performance weekly
• Adjust parameters based on market conditions
• Keep daily and weekly loss limits active
• Use recommended settings as starting point

✓ REQUIREMENTS:
• MetaTrader 5 platform
• Minimum account balance: $500 (for proper risk management)
• Stable internet connection (VPS recommended)
• Broker with low spreads and fast execution
• Symbols with sufficient liquidity

✓ COMPATIBILITY:
• All Forex pairs
• Gold (XAUUSD)
• Indices (US30, NAS100, etc.)
• Commodities
• Cryptocurrencies (with adjusted settings)

SUPPORT & UPDATES:
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

• Regular updates and improvements
• Responsive customer support
• Detailed user manual included
• Video tutorials available
• Community forum access

COPYRIGHT & LICENSE:
Copyright 2025, Loyalchain
https://www.Loyalchain.it

Licensed for personal use only. Redistribution or reverse engineering is prohibited.

"There can be only one!" - Choose Highlinderea EA for precision trading.

Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
5 (3)
エキスパート
XAURON – Expert Advisor for XAU/USD (MT5) XAURON is an Expert Advisor for automated trading on XAU/USD , designed to operate on M5 and M15 timeframes using a structured breakout logic with integrated management rules. The EA continuously analyzes market conditions and activates trading only when predefined technical criteria are met , maintaining a controlled and consistent operational behavior. Trading approach XAURON uses adaptive algorithms to evaluate market context and identify potential pr
M15 breakout
Roberto Liguoro
インディケータ
15:30 Breakout Indicator The 15:30 Breakout Indicator is designed to accurately identify breakout points generated by the 15:30 candle (New York session open) — one of the most volatile and high-volume moments in the market. It automatically analyzes the 15:30 candle on both M15 and M5 timeframes , drawing the high and low levels as dynamic breakout zones. Once price breaks these levels, the indicator highlights potential trade opportunities driven by the volatility expansion typical of this
FREE
