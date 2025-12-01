MACD RSI Optimized EA is a free, fully automated trading robot designed to capture trends using a classic combination of indicators. By merging the trend-following capabilities of the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with the momentum filtering of the RSI (Relative Strength Index), this EA aims to filter out market noise and enter trades with higher probability.

This version has been specifically optimized for the month of October on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe and performs best on the following symbols:

BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

JP225 (Nikkei 225)

HK50 (Hang Seng Index)

Key Features

Dual-Indicator Logic: Uses MACD to identify the trend direction and RSI to confirm entry timing, reducing false signals during choppy markets.

Multi-Asset Optimization: Tuned for both Crypto (BTC) and major Asian Indices (JP225, HK50).

Optimized Parameters Included: Attached with the EA file are optimized parameters specifically for the month of October for the aforementioned three symbols.

Free to Use: Full functionality is provided for free to the MQL5 community.

Simple Setup: Plug-and-play configuration for the recommended timeframe and symbols.

Strategy Overview The EA monitors the market for convergence/divergence signals. A trade is typically triggered when the MACD indicates a new trend formation, but only if the RSI confirms that the move has sufficient momentum and is not currently in an extreme overbought or oversold zone (depending on settings).

Optimized Parameters (October) For maximum profit, use the following settings derived from optimization:

BTCUSD

MACD_Fast: 4

MACD_Slow: 27

RSI_Period: 30

TakeProfit: 252

StopLoss: 72

JP225

MACD_Fast: 3

MACD_Slow: 86

RSI_Period: 36

TakeProfit: 497

StopLoss: 231

HK50

MACD_Fast: 5

MACD_Slow: 12

RSI_Period: 21

TakeProfit: 693

StopLoss: 300

Parameters Please ensure these match your specific trading requirements:

MagicNumber: Unique identifier for the EA's trades.

Lots: Fixed lot size for trading.

StopLoss: Loss limit in points.

TakeProfit: Profit target in points.

MACD_Fast: Fast EMA period for MACD.

MACD_Slow: Slow EMA period for MACD.

RSI_Period: Period for the RSI indicator.

Recommendations

Timeframe: M15 (15 Minutes)

Symbols: BTCUSD, JP225, HK50

Account: ECN or Low Spread account recommended.

VPS: A VPS is recommended for 24/7 operation.

Risk Warning: Trading financial markets involves significant risk and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance of this EA (Backtests) does not guarantee future results. Please test on a Demo account before using real funds.