AuRange Hunter EA

5

AuRange Hunter EA

AuRange Hunter EA is an Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It executes trades at two scheduled times each day, focusing on high probability breakout opportunities. The EA automatically calculates breakout levels and places both Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders around these levels. Once one side is activated, the opposite order is instantly canceled, ensuring that only a single position is ever open.

The system employs two distinct strategies to capture different market behaviors:

Strategy 1 : Targets the full day breakout, analyzing price movements across the entire trading session.

Strategy 2 : Focuses on the US market open, capturing volatility during the New York session.

This dual approach allows the EA to adapt to both all day price action and the key momentum generated at the US market opening.


Pricing Rules

Next Price (December 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025) : USD370

Next Price (January 1, 2026 to January 31, 2026) : USD420


Set Files

Default set file optimized for 2 digit pricing charts Download Here

Default set file optimized for 3 digit pricing charts Download Here


Requirements and recommendations

Account type : RAW, ECN, or Zero Spread (recommended for best performance)

Symbol : XAUUSD (GOLD)Timeframe : M5 (5 minute chart)

Minimum deposit : USD100 for 0.01 lot

VPS : Strongly recommended to ensure uninterrupted operation


How to Get Started

1 Install the EA in your MT5 platform.

2 Open an XAUUSD chart on the M5 timeframe.

3 Attach the EA to the chart.

4 Configure your lot size or select a risk setting.

5 Enable Auto Trading to allow the EA to run.


Disclaimer

This EA is a tool for automated trading and carries risks. Use a demo account to test performance and ensure settings align with your strategy. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

レビュー 1
AHB GUITAR
29
AHB GUITAR 2025.10.18 21:48 
 

Expert Advisor fantástico, faz no máximo de 3 a 4 operações por dia com uma acertividade incrível. Podem adquirir sem medo, além do mais o suporte é excelete.

おすすめのプロダクト
Euro Sniper Pro
Suwanon Kosiri
エキスパート
Euro Sniper Pro is a high-precision trading algorithm engineered specifically for EURUSD . Unlike high-frequency scalpers, this EA adopts a "Sniper" approach—patiently waiting for high-probability setups on the M15 timeframe (and higher) before executing a trade. Designed for traders who seek consistent growth with a safety net, Euro Sniper Pro incorporates a Smart Recovery Calculation . If the market moves against an order, the internal algorithm calculates the precise volume and position for r
EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
エキスパート
The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
Zonda EA
Anton Kondratev
5 (4)
エキスパート
ZONDA  EA です   オープンな最適化パラメータと リアルタイムの回復メカニズムを備えた完全自動システム。 Christmas   Sale !  Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 345$  Next Price 990 $  ゾンダガイド 信号 手数料の払い戻し アップデート 私のブログ Not        Grid       , Not        Martingale       , Not         AI         , Not         Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart        GBPUSD M15 各ポジションには常に   固定SL     そして   ドローダウン中であっても、 完全な取引追跡 (FDT)   。       アルゴリズムは、2005 年以来改良および最適化されてきた QE パターン を使用します。 これは   デイリーブレイクアウト戦略 (DBS)     欧州の取引セッション初期。 システムはすべての取引をいくつかの部分に分
NeuroForex
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Tool for trade with deep neural networks which trains itsef with machine learning , up to 1512 weigthed measures by each symbol, as long the market goes on. It trades in various forex symbols and timeframes , it could be configured for the actual graph too, giving false to all symbols and/or timeframes. It could be configured for dinstintc pairs and you can have diferent neural networks and diferent set of pairs in diferent charts. You can decide which symbols, timeframes, and how risky will be
Financial Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
エキスパート
The Financial Control expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. Financial Control is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. If there is a commission on the account, it mu
Forex 4up Grid Recovery MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
エキスパート
不採算注文のバスケットを「解決」するためのシステム、ニュースフィルター、他の取引商品のオープンポジションのフィルター、および取引シグナルをテレグラムチャネルに送信する機能を備えたグリッドアドバイザー。 エキスパートアドバイザーは、手または他のエキスパートアドバイザーで開いた取引を損益分岐点にするユーティリティとして、アカウントの不採算ポジションを復元するために使用できます。 線形回帰チャネル内で機能し、いくつかの条件で入力します。信号は、線形回帰チャネルの方向、チャネル幅、指数移動平均の交点、1日の平均ボラティリティ、次数平均を使用します。 主な機能： 戦略に含まれるシグナルの取引 ボタンでの取引 ニュースフィルター 他のトレーディング商品のオープンポジションでフィルタリング アカウントの不採算ポジションの決済 位置平均 ポジションのトレーリングストップ利益 損益分岐点に転送 電報にトレードシグナルを送る 電報にニュースを送る グリッドステップが構成され、価格が私たちに反する場合、一定数の注文の後、アカウント回復機能（ドローダウン削減）がアクティブになり、最も遠い不採算注
Capitalrecover2
Mr Nisit Noijeam
エキスパート
HFT  ZONE MOMENTUM RECOVERY EA_Name ค่า: HFT MTRADER ใช้สำหรับระบุชื่อของ EA เพื่อให้ง่ายต่อการจัดการหรือตรวจสอบในประวัติการเทรด (History) Lot_fix ค่า: 0.02 ใช้กำหนดขนาดของล็อตคงที่ (Fixed Lot Size) ที่ EA จะเปิดในแต่ละคำสั่งเทรด โดยไม่ขึ้นอยู่กับเงื่อนไขอื่น ๆ Lots_X ค่า: 1.5 ตัวคูณล็อต (Lot Multiplier) ซึ่งมักใช้ในการเพิ่มขนาดล็อตในลักษณะการ Martingale หรือ Hedging โดยเมื่อขาดทุนหรือเปิดคำสั่งถัดไป ระบบจะเพิ่มล็อตตามค่าที่กำหนดไว้ High_Low_end_candle ค่า: 10 จำนวนแท่งเทียนที่ใช้ในการคำนวณระ
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
エキスパート
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
Timeframe Zoom The Third Screen
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
エキスパート
Timeframe Zoom, The Third Screen, is an Expert Advisor that operates using Heiken Ashi candlesticks on daily, hourly, and fifteen-minute timeframes, with the fifteen-minute timeframe triggering trades. It buys on days with blue candlesticks and sells on days with red candlesticks. It ensures that the potential trade is above or below a moving average on the hourly timeframe and uses the MACD and CCI indicators on the fifteen-minute timeframe to confirm the entry. It exits trades when the Heike
QuantFiTech Scalp Gold
QFT L.L.C-FZ
エキスパート
QFT Scalp Gold is a XAUUSD scalping Robot designed for the M1 timeframe.  The trading system is designed to identify high probability market action and  capitalize on such information.  The trouble with most scalping systems is the general lack of a credible response when the market makes very large moves against a huge number of open trades, often relying on very low reward to risk ratio.  QFT Scalp Gold solves this problem with a unique recovery system that uses the unfavorable market  mov
Synthesis X Neural EA
Thanaporn Sungthong
エキスパート
Forget Everything You Know About Trading Robots. Introducing Synthesis X Neural EA , the world's first Hybrid Intelligence Trading System . We have moved beyond the limitations of simple, indicator-based EAs to create a sophisticated, two-part artificial intelligence designed for one purpose: to generate stable, consistent portfolio growth with unparalleled risk management. Synthesis X is not merely an algorithm; it is a complete trading architecture. It combines the immense analytical power of
FF4 Scalper
Valerii Gabitov
エキスパート
Ea does not use martingale or grid and has a stop loss for every position.  Symbols: EURCHF, EURCAD, USDCHF and other. Time frame: M15 Best results on EURCAD M15. Live signals and other products here -  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/leron34/seller#products The EA should run on a VPS continuously without interruption.  Multicurrency advisor. You can enter pairs in the EA settings for tests. I recommend the default settings. You can install an adviser on any pair on M15. The EA has a news filter
NewMotherBot
Joni Fat
エキスパート
Joni Lee Second Forex Robot in the Market CAN RUN WITH ONLY $300 (recomended minimum deposit) LOT size 0.01 if <$2000 else 0.02 Introducing the “Joni Lee First Forex Robot,” a trailblazing innovation in automated forex trading. Developed by the renowned Joni Lee, this robot is the first of its kind, setting new standards in the forex market. Key Features: Can take profit (TP) and cut loss (CL) State-of-the-Art Algorithms:   Employs sophisticated algorithms to analyze market data and execute tra
Bitcoin Cross Hedge
Connor Michael Woodson
エキスパート
ビットコイン・クロスヘッジは、BTCUSDでポジションを取りながら、EURUSDとGBPUSDで反対のポジションを取り、それらを同時に管理します。 現在の価格は値上げ予定です。期間限定価格 50 USD グリッドやマーチンゲールを使用せず、同じチャートで2つの通貨ペアを取引します。 推奨 チャート: BTCUSD シングルチャート設定 時間足: H1 入力 クロスペア選択 - ゴールドクロスペアを選択 ロットサイズ計算方法 - 自動ロットまたは固定ロットを選択 固定ロットサイズ - 固定ロットサイズ 自動ロット - この口座通貨額ごとに0.01ロット 最大スプレッド - pips単位で最大スプレッドを指定 自動GMT検出 - ブローカーのGMTオフセットを自動的に計算 マジックナンバー - 各注文のマジックナンバー コメント - 注文コメント
Quant Fleet MT5
Timo Roth
エキスパート
Quant Fleet MT5 2.0 のご紹介 Quant Fleet は USDJPY（ドル円）にて動作し、5つの独立した戦略によって広範な分散を実現しています。前バージョンの Quant Fleet MT5 1.0 との違いは、パフォーマンスを補強する6つのサブ戦略が追加されている点です。 発売記念プロモーション： 最初の20本が販売された後、価格は引き上げられます。 公開グループ：  Join ドキュメントおよびプリセット：  click here シグナル：  click here 主な特長 簡単なインストール：数ステップで完了。アルゴリズムをUSDJPYチャートにドラッグして、セットファイルを読み込むだけです。 安全なリスク管理：マーチンゲールやグリッドなどのリスクの高い資金管理手法は一切使用していません。取引ごとのリスクは、口座残高に対する固定のパーセンテージで設定されています。 安定した成長：長期的な安定性を追求しており、ポートフォリオに追加するアルゴリズムとして最適です。 prop firm にも対応：日次ドローダウンが低く、過去の最大ド
Gold Grok
Ihar Tsitou
エキスパート
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) Day Тип Artificial intelligence Минимальный депозит 1500 USD (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с ЛЮБЫМ брокером ДА Запуск без предварительных настроек ДА Данный эксперт представляет собой ансамблевую систему моделей, обученный на пространстве синтезированных фракталов высокой размерности Второго уровня. Живой Сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2343812?source=Site+Profile+Seller Ключевые особенности: Безопасность депозита Не использу
Nesco
Gennady Sergienko
4.17 (29)
エキスパート
こんにちは、私は NESCO   / - 私は全自動ロボットの専門家であり、独自に市場を分析し、取引の意思決定を行っています。私の関数の一部は GPT-4_COPILOT を使用して記述され、   MQL5_CLOUD_NETWORK によって最適化されています。私は世界中の金融イベントを取得するための独自のサーバーを持っています。私はあなたの介入なしで 24 時間年中無休であなたのために働きます。あなたの注意が必要な場合は電話でメッセージで通知します。 私の主な特徴は、数十のストラテジーを同時にトレードできるデータフロー分析の方法論です。 しかし、これまでのところ 6 つの戦略があります。 PILOT_R 取引時間は1:30～18:30。 シンボル: EURUSD M5; 最低入金額: 150 USD; STENVALL 取引時間は1:30～18:30。 シンボル: EURUSD M5; 最低入金額: 100 USD; NIGHT_POUND   : 取引時間は1:30～5:30。 シンボル: GBPUSD M5; 最低入金額: 200 USD; - デフォルトでは
Quantumcoremt5
Dayanand Pandey
エキスパート
*Quantum Core MT5 - AI-Powered Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD (Gold)**   **PROFESSIONAL | SAFE | LOW-FREQUENCY**   A premium swing trading advisor delivering **15-30 high-quality trades/month** with advanced risk management.   **KEY FEATURES:**   **AI-Enhanced Strategy**: Combines MQL5 algorithms with AI-driven market analysis for precise entries/exits.   **Compounding & Auto-Lot Sizing**: Automatically adjusts position sizes based on equity growth (user-configurable).   **Flexible Risk Co
NanoTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
エキスパート
NanoTrade Pro NanoTrade Pro   is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy in the fast-paced financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, NanoTrade Pro automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be s
SIEA Zen
Daniel Stein
4 (4)
エキスパート
FX取引で成功するための鍵は、規律、忍耐力、そして私たちが独自に開発したリアルな取引量分析のような明確なエッジです。 これは私たちの10年間のFX取引の経験であり、これらの重要な要素はすべてStein Investments Expert Advisor（SIEA）シリーズにまとめられています。 SIEA ZENは、非常にバランスのとれたリスク・リターン比を提供し、すべての市場の状況を容易に生き抜くことができます-コロナ、ブレグジットなどの最も重大なものでさえも。 このシステムの堅牢性は、素晴らしいパフォーマンスに加えて、ユーザーにとってより重要な「安心感」をもたらします。それが、私たちが「ZEN」と呼ぶ理由です。 FAQ（よくある質問）、バックテストレポート、正しいサマータイム設定のためのヒントなど、より詳しい情報は SIEA FAQ をご覧ください。 トレーディングスタイル SIEA ZENは、USD、CAD、EUR、CHF、GBP、AUD、NZD、JPYの8つの主要通貨をベースとした28の取引ペアすべてを取引します。 当社独自の出来高分析により、市場の不均衡とその度合い
MT5 GridderEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
エキスパート
It's a multi-currency grid  system that can trade all input pairs from one chart. The expert will close all orders for each pair using a profit level. Trade on 16 pairs. Please use expert only on a hedge account!!! Information Chose a broker with fast execution and low spreads for effective results. Please make some tests on a demo account to see how the expert works before using it on a real account. For 0.01 minimum lot size and account leverage 1:500, you need an initial balance of at least
Grid MT5 Recovery
Volodymyr Hrybachov
エキスパート
注文のバスケットを「解決」するための適応システムを備えたグリッドアドバイザーを使用して、アカウントの不採算ポジションを復元することもできます。 線形回帰チャネル内で機能し、いくつかの条件で入力します。シグナルは、線形回帰チャネルの方向、指数移動平均、1日の平均ボラティリティを使用し、価格が逸脱した場合に注文グリッドを構築します。 グリッドステップは構成可能であり、価格が私たちに反する場合、一定数の注文の後、アカウント回復機能（ドローダウン削減）がアクティブになり、最も遠い不採算注文は、利益のある反対の注文で閉じることによって削減されます。 したがって、EAはほとんどすべての無反動砲の動きとドローダウンを克服します。グラフには利益に関する情報が表示され、回帰チャネル自体が描画されます。 エキスパートアドバイザーは、手動モードで開かれた、または別のエキスパートアドバイザーによって開かれた取引に同行することもできます-それはそれらを解決し、アカウントをプラスにします。 500ドルからの推奨デポジット額。 時間枠M15 自動モードでは、VPSが必要です。 MT4 https:
TradeGpt4 EA
Canberk Dogan Denizli
4 (1)
エキスパート
経験豊富なトレーダー向けに調整された高度な取引ロボットである、待望の TradeGpt-4 EA を紹介します。 私たちの最も重要な目的は、AI 言語モデルの最新のブレークスルーをシームレスに統合する最先端のプラットフォームを活用して、マーチンゲール システムに革新的なアプローチを導入することです。 高度なチャットボット インフラストラクチャを利用することで、自動化されたシステム内で一般的な傾向を細心の注意を払って分析し、識別する優れた機能を備えた Expert Advisor (EA) の設計に成功しました。 その機能の包括的な概要は次のとおりです。 アルゴリズム: 可視および不可視の数学的計算、独自のトレンド検出アルゴリズムなどを組み合わせて使用し、高レベルの精度を達成します。 サポートされている通貨ペアと時間枠: EA は、主に H1 時間枠の USDJPY ペアに最適化されています。 ただし、NZDCAD、NZDJPY、GBPNZD、EURNZD、EURAUD、EURCAD、EURGBP、AUDCAD、AUDJPYなどの他の通貨ペアとも互換性があります。 ポジション
TradeForge TitanMind AI
Akshay Chunilal Patil
エキスパート
**TitanMind AI – エリートトレーダーのための精密ツール** TitanMind AI は、AI と機械学習を活用した高性能な自動売買EAで、迅速な意思決定と一貫した収益を求めるトレーダー向けに設計されています。 AI駆動、歴史から学習、利益に特化。 数十年分のデータに基づいて学習し、**5分足（M5）**での高速かつ正確なトレードを実現します。 ️ **主な機能:** - 市場構造やボラティリティをリアルタイム分析するAI+MLコア   - すべての通貨ペアに対応   - M5スキャルピングに最適化   - 自動リスク管理（ロットサイズ、SL/TP、トレーリングストップ）   - ニュースフィルター搭載   - グリッドやマーチンゲールなしのプロロジック   **推奨設定:** - 最低残高：$1,000〜10,000   - 時間足：M5   - 対象ペア：任意のメジャーまたはマイナー   - 口座タイプ：ECNまたはRawスプレッド   - レバレッジ：1:100以上 **パッケージ内容:** - TitanMindAI.ex5
IGold AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
エキスパート
IGold AIは、AIと機械学習を駆使した高度な技術を搭載した新しいEAです。XAUUSDの価格とデータベース内のレンジを分散比較することで、価格構造を分解し、独自のスキャルピングを行うための潜在的な注文を見つけ出します。 AIは主に当社のサーバーで動作し、独自の技術を採用しています。価格を比較すると、当社のサーバー上でリアルタイムに価格を比較し、他の市場と比較することでマッチングを行います。これにより、複数のネットワークを参照します。 データベースのニューラルバージョン0X32 マーチンゲール法なし ヘッジなし 次の価格：$399。残り3点。 時間に応じてスリッページを調整するための内部分析。スリッページが低いランクの場所がわかっている場合。 1日の始まりから終わりまで、驚異的な日次分析を実施しています。 なお、私の戦略開発は、長年のプロトレーダーとしての経験を積んだ私自身が設計し、AIの自己適応機能を追加することでパフォーマンスを最適化し、さらに向上させています。 これは真のスキャルパーであり、利益は実際に確定し、テイクプロフィットとストップロスでコントロール
Binance Grid Pro
Joel Juanpere
ユーティリティ
Binance Grid Pro offers an alternative to the built in Grid systems Binance Platform offers. This utility let you define a grid parameters for interact with your Binance account using an Isolated Margin account. This is, similar to Spot Grid in Binance. This is not for handle with derivatives contracts, is for handle with Spot through Isolated Margin Account. But obviosly this utility offers a different approach than built in Binance Grid to handle the Grid, which I have found useful based on
TIO Wall Street MT5
Ihar Tsitou
エキスパート
TIO Wall Street - Это советник профессионального уровня. Его используют трейдеры крупнейших фондов и трейдеры  крупнейших банков для автоматизации своих торговых систем. В советнике есть готовые настройки под некоторые ТС для пар: AUDCAD Таймфрейм: m15 Минимальный депозит 500 единиц валюты. Живой Сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2345083?source=Site+Profile+Seller Характеристики: Работает на нескольких парах. Функции множественного контроля входа (3888 типов входа) Торговые операции на
Prop Dominus
Abigail Stacey Kimani
エキスパート
**Prop Dominus** — Advanced Artificial Intelligence-Driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 --- ## **I. Executive Summary** Prop Dominus is a multi-layered, AI-augmented Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its foundation is rooted in probabilistic modeling, dynamic inference systems, and advanced market regime recognition. Through a systematic architecture and robust real-time calibration, Prop Dominus seeks to bring structure and coherence to trade decision automatio
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (22)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 このEAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべての取引は、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します。 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に続く潜在的な強気反転シグナルを識別するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
エキスパート
このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。 ライブシグナル __________   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 D
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]  
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
エキスパート
みなさんこんにちは。自己紹介させてください。 私は、   Quantum EA ファミリーの最もエキサイティングでフレッシュなメンバー 、Quantum StarMan です。 私は、最大5つのダイナミックペア（   AUDUSD、EURAUD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD） を扱う、完全自動化のマルチ通貨EAです。最高の精度と揺るぎない責任感を持って、あなたのトレードを次のレベルへと導きます。 肝心なのは、マーチンゲール戦略に頼らないことです。代わりに、最高のパフォーマンスを発揮するように設計された洗練されたグリッドシステムを活用しています。さらに、安心してご利用いただけるよう、口座のドローダウンが事前に設定した上限に達した場合、すべての取引を決済するオプションもご用意しています。 でも、それだけじゃないんです。ただ話すだけじゃないんです！ライブシグナルも配信しているので、私の動きをぜひご覧ください。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the insta
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
エキスパート
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA ident
META i9
Meta Sophie Agapova
5 (4)
エキスパート
META i9 – 量子アダプティブ・トレーディングエンジン  -  技術リファレンス META i9 は、3 層アーキテクチャに基づく完全自律型のエキスパートアドバイザーです： Quantum-State Pattern Analysis (QSPA) 量子状態パターン分析 Neuro-Fractal Engine (NFE) ニューロ・フラクタルエンジン Self-Correcting Trade Memory (SCTM) 自己修正型トレードメモリ META i9 を購入すると META i7 を無料で入手できます！（このオファーは 1 週間のみの期間限定） META i7 は 2 つの協調ニューラルネットワークを使用していますが、 META i9 はさらに一歩進んでいます： ニューラルアーキテクチャは大幅に拡張・最適化され、より深いパターン認識および 1 秒あたりの意思決定回数の大幅増加を可能にします。 さらに META i9 は、マーケットフラクタル、価格サイクル、流動性フロー、隠れた市場力学をリアルタイムでモデル化し、高精度のトレード判断を生成します。 META i
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
エキスパート
クォンタムバロンEA 石油が「黒い金」と呼ばれるのには理由があります。Quantum Baron EA を使用すれば、比類のない精度と信頼性で石油を活用できます。 M30 チャートの XTIUSD (原油) の高オクタン価の世界を支配するように設計された Quantum Baron は、レベルアップしてエリート精度で取引するための究極の武器です。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引   価格 。       10回購入するごとに価格が50ドルずつ上がります。最終価格は4999ドルです。 クォンタムバロンチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum Baron MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます！*** 詳細については、プライベートでお問い合わせください。 私はグリッドEAです。あなたのトレ
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.78 (9)
エキスパート
Weltrix – 究極のゴールド取引ソリューション (XAUUSD) PRICE $499 – LATER -> $1999 USD 重要：このセットファイルのみを使用してEAを稼働してください： DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  6つの実証済み戦略。1つの強力なEA。安定したパフォーマンス。高い取引頻度。 このEAに含まれないもの: 長期の含みポジション グリッドシステム マーチンゲール 過度に最適化された戦略 操作されたバックテスト 6つの独立した実戦テスト済み戦略を組み合わせることで、 Weltrixは1日に平均約4回の取引 を実行し、あらゆる市場環境で口座をアクティブかつ生産的に保ちます。 さらに、取引頻度が高いため、 リベートプロバイダーを利用したキャッシュバック収益 を大きく生み出す優れたツールでもあります。（詳細が必要な場合はご連絡ください。） ライブシグナル近日公開予定！ 重要: AUTO_GMT を動作させるには → MT5ターミナルで "http : // worldtimeapi . org" （スペースを削除！）を「
作者のその他のプロダクト
Aurum Ra Gold EA
Akapop Srisang
4.67 (12)
エキスパート
Aurum Ra Gold EA Aurum Ra Gold EA is an Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It executes trades at two scheduled times each day, focusing on high probability breakout opportunities. The EA automatically calculates breakout levels and places both Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders around these levels. Once one side is activated, the opposite order is instantly canceled, ensuring that only a single position is ever open. The system employs two distinct strategies to capture di
FREE
Daily Range Breakout Scalper MT5
Akapop Srisang
5 (3)
エキスパート
Daily Range Breakout Scalper EA The Daily Range Breakout Scalper EA is designed for traders who prefer a pure breakout strategy—No AI, No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging. It identifies daily price ranges and places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at strategic levels. The EA executes trades once per day, ensuring a disciplined and structured approach. See signal for Default Set File (Short Trailing Stop): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2295678 Pricing Rules Next Price ( December   1, 2025 – De
King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus
Akapop Srisang
4.25 (4)
エキスパート
King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA The King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA is built on a real breakout strategy-No AI, No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging. It identifies key buy and sell levels and places stop buy/sell orders accordingly. Once an order is executed, the scalper engine takes over to manage the position efficiently. This EA is versatile and works on various pairs, including GOLD and more. The default preset is optimized for GOLD, and you can find additional set files for other pairs below
Dow Jones Daily Scalper
Akapop Srisang
4.75 (8)
エキスパート
Dow Jones Daily Scalper for MT5 This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for US30 (Dow Jones) index traders who want to capitalize on pre-market breakouts. The EA identifies high and low price ranges before the market opens, placing Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders just before the session begins. Once one side is triggered, the other order is automatically removed. The EA executes trades only once per day, ensuring focused and disciplined trading during the high-probability pre-market breakout period.
FREE
US30 Morning Break Scalper
Akapop Srisang
5 (2)
エキスパート
US30 Morning Break Scalper MT5 This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for traders focusing on the US30 (Dow Jones) index. It capitalizes on pre-market breakouts by identifying high and low price ranges before the market opens. The EA places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders just before the session begins, and once one side is triggered, the other order is automatically removed. The EA executes trades once per day, ensuring focused trading during the pre-market breakout period. See signal for Default
フィルタ:
AHB GUITAR
29
AHB GUITAR 2025.10.18 21:48 
 

Expert Advisor fantástico, faz no máximo de 3 a 4 operações por dia com uma acertividade incrível. Podem adquirir sem medo, além do mais o suporte é excelete.

Akapop Srisang
11300
開発者からの返信 Akapop Srisang 2025.10.19 12:14
Thank you for your feedback and review :)
レビューに返信