US30 Morning Break Scalper MT5

This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for traders focusing on the US30 (Dow Jones) index. It capitalizes on pre-market breakouts by identifying high and low price ranges before the market opens. The EA places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders just before the session begins, and once one side is triggered, the other order is automatically removed. The EA executes trades once per day, ensuring focused trading during the pre-market breakout period.

See signal for Default Set File (Short Trailing Stop): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2295678



Pricing Rules

Next Price (December 1, 2025 – December 31, 2025) : $490 Next Price (January 1, 2025 – January 31, 2025) : $550





Set Files

Default Set File (Short Trailing Stop) – Download Here

Uses a short trailing stop for faster trades and more stable profit capture.

Additional Set File (Longer Trailing Stop) – Download Here

Uses a longer trailing stop, allowing trades to stay open longer when trends break, potentially capturing larger profits.





This EA is designed specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones) Index. If you’re looking for an EA that works across multiple symbols, check out my universal EA:

Daily Range Breakout Scalper MT5





Account Requirements

RAW, ECN, or Zero Spread accounts are recommended.









How to Use the EA

1. Define Breakout Parameters

Set breakout time and order placement deviation. Choose the timeframe for range calculation. Adjust range slots for buy and sell orders.

2. Configure Risk Management

Set lot sizing and risk parameters.

3. Customize Buy/Sell Settings

Define trade end time & order expiration. Enable auto-delete for pending orders after trading time ends. Adjust entry offset to refine entry points. Set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels. Optionally close buy orders at a specific time.

4. Optimize Scalping Strategy

Define scalping range size (in points). Set scalping trigger and trailing parameters.

5. Advanced Settings

Enable/disable buy/sell trades. Set specific trading dates.







Disclaimer

This EA is a tool for automated trading and carries risks. Use a demo account to test performance and ensure settings align with your strategy. Past performance does not guarantee future results.