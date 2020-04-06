Gold ELF M1
- エキスパート
- Aleksandr Makarov
- バージョン: 1.10
- アップデート済み: 21 8月 2024
- アクティベーション: 15
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!!
Gold ELF M1 - is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for forex trading, focused on the gold pair (XAUUSD). It is designed for beginners and experienced traders, solving a common problem: the complexity and uncertainty of trading in volatile markets.
The Gold ELF M1 Expert Advisor simplifies this experience with automated, well-designed trading strategies.
Set files:
GoldELF_Hedging_Impuls - Deposit 500$
GoldELF_Aggressive - Deposit 1000$
Recommendations:
- Currency pair: Xauusd (Gold)
- Timeframe: M1
- Deposit: 1000$
- Leverage: 1:500 and above with minimum spread.
Deposit and withdraw funds as soon as possible.
If you have any questions or need help, contact me in a private message.