ニューラルネットワークFANN2MQL のチュートリアル

fann2MQL ライブラリをインストールしてください。この例を検証する必要があります。ここからダウンロード可能です。

はじめに

これまで、Fann2MQL Lライブラリの使用方法例は一つしかありませんでした。それによりトレーダーはオープンソースのニューラルネットワークライブラリ "FANN" を MQL コードで使用することができるのです。

ただ、 Fann2MQL ライブラリの作成者によって書かれた例は理解が容易ではありません。初心者向けではないのです。

そこで、私は別の例を書きました。その概念において簡単で完全にコメントをつけています。

直接取引には関連せず、金融データも使用していません。応用の簡単な固定的な例です。

この例では、シンプルなパターンを認識するために単純ンアニューラルネットワークを教えていきます。

教えるパターンは3つの数字：a、b、c で構成されています。

a < b && b < c であれば、期待されるアウトプットは 1

< b && b > c であれば、期待されるアウトプットは 0

a > b && b > c であれば、期待されるアウトプットは 0

a > b && b < c であれば、期待されるアウトプットは 1

その数字は例（上向き、下向きのベクトル）、または市場方向に対するベクトル座標とになすことができます。そこでは、パターンは以下のように解釈できるでしょう。

UP UP = UP

UP DOWN = DOWN

DOWN DOWN = DOWN

DOWN UP = UP

まず、ニューラルネットワークを作成します。

それから、ネットワークが学習し、ルールを推論できるよう、パターン例をいくつか示します。

最後に、ネットワークがこれまで見たことのない新しいパターンを示し、結論を問いかけます。ネットワークがルールを理解したなら、そういったパターンを認識することができることでしょう。

コメント付コード

#include <Fann2MQL.mqh> #property copyright "Copyright © 2009, Julien Loutre" #property link "http://www.thetradingtheory.com" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 0 int nn_layer = 4 ; int nn_input = 3 ; int nn_hidden1 = 8 ; int nn_hidden2 = 5 ; int nn_output = 1 ; double trainingData[][ 4 ]; int maxTraining = 500 ; double targetMSE = 0.002 ; int ann; int deinit() { f2M_destroy_all_anns(); return ( 0 ); } int init() { int i; double MSE; Print ( "=================================== START EXECUTION ================================" ); IndicatorBuffers ( 0 ); IndicatorDigits ( 6 ); ArrayResize (trainingData, 1 ); Print ( "##### INIT #####" ); ann = f2M_create_standard(nn_layer, nn_input, nn_hidden1, nn_hidden2, nn_output); debug( "f2M_create_standard()" ,ann); f2M_set_act_function_hidden (ann, FANN_SIGMOID_SYMMETRIC_STEPWISE); f2M_set_act_function_output (ann, FANN_SIGMOID_SYMMETRIC_STEPWISE); f2M_randomize_weights (ann, - 0.77 , 0.77 ); debug( "f2M_get_num_input(ann)" ,f2M_get_num_input(ann)); debug( "f2M_get_num_output(ann)" ,f2M_get_num_output(ann)); Print ( "##### REGISTER DATA #####" ); prepareData( "train" , 1 , 2 , 3 , 1 ); prepareData( "train" , 8 , 12 , 20 , 1 ); prepareData( "train" , 4 , 6 , 8 , 1 ); prepareData( "train" , 0 , 5 , 11 , 1 ); prepareData( "train" , 1 , 2 , 1 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 8 , 10 , 7 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 7 , 10 , 7 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 2 , 3 , 1 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 8 , 7 , 6 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 20 , 10 , 1 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 3 , 2 , 1 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 9 , 4 , 3 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 7 , 6 , 5 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 5 , 4 , 5 , 1 ); prepareData( "train" , 2 , 1 , 6 , 1 ); prepareData( "train" , 20 , 12 , 18 , 1 ); prepareData( "train" , 8 , 2 , 10 , 1 ); printDataArray(); Print ( "##### TRAINING #####" ); for (i= 0 ;i<maxTraining;i++) { MSE = teach(); if (MSE < targetMSE) { debug( "training finished. Trainings " ,i+ 1 ); i = maxTraining; } } debug( "MSE" ,f2M_get_MSE(ann)); Print ( "##### RUNNING #####" ); debug( "1,3,1 = UP DOWN = DOWN. Should output 0." , "" ); prepareData( "compute" , 1 , 3 , 1 , 0 ); debug( "1,2,3 = UP UP = UP. Should output 1." , "" ); prepareData( "compute" , 1 , 2 , 3 , 0 ); debug( "3,2,1 = DOWN DOWN = DOWN. Should output 0." , "" ); prepareData( "compute" , 3 , 2 , 1 , 0 ); debug( "45,2,89 = DOWN UP = UP. Should output 1." , "" ); prepareData( "compute" , 45 , 2 , 89 , 0 ); debug( "1,3,23 = UP UP = UP. Should output 1." , "" ); prepareData( "compute" , 1 , 3 , 23 , 0 ); debug( "7,5,6 = DOWN UP = UP. Should output 1." , "" ); prepareData( "compute" , 7 , 5 , 6 , 0 ); debug( "2,8,9 = UP UP = UP. Should output 1." , "" ); prepareData( "compute" , 2 , 8 , 9 , 0 ); Print ( "=================================== END EXECUTION ================================" ); return ( 0 ); } int start() { return ( 0 ); } void printDataArray() { int i,j; int bufferSize = ArraySize (trainingData)/(f2M_get_num_input(ann)+f2M_get_num_output(ann))- 1 ; string lineBuffer = "" ; for (i= 0 ;i<bufferSize;i++) { for (j= 0 ;j<(f2M_get_num_input(ann)+f2M_get_num_output(ann));j++) { lineBuffer = StringConcatenate (lineBuffer, trainingData[i][j], "," ); } debug( "DataArray[" +i+ "]" , lineBuffer); lineBuffer = "" ; } } void prepareData( string action, double a, double b, double c, double output) { double inputVector[]; double outputVector[]; ArrayResize (inputVector,f2M_get_num_input(ann)); ArrayResize (outputVector,f2M_get_num_output(ann)); inputVector[ 0 ] = a; inputVector[ 1 ] = b; inputVector[ 2 ] = c; outputVector[ 0 ] = output; if (action == "train" ) { addTrainingData(inputVector,outputVector); } if (action == "compute" ) { compute(inputVector); } } void addTrainingData( double inputArray[], double outputArray[]) { int j; int bufferSize = ArraySize (trainingData)/(f2M_get_num_input(ann)+f2M_get_num_output(ann))- 1 ; for (j= 0 ;j<f2M_get_num_input(ann);j++) { trainingData[bufferSize][j] = inputArray[j]; } for (j= 0 ;j<f2M_get_num_output(ann);j++) { trainingData[bufferSize][f2M_get_num_input(ann)+j] = outputArray[j]; } ArrayResize (trainingData,bufferSize+ 2 ); } double teach() { int i,j; double MSE; double inputVector[]; double outputVector[]; ArrayResize (inputVector,f2M_get_num_input(ann)); ArrayResize (outputVector,f2M_get_num_output(ann)); int call; int bufferSize = ArraySize (trainingData)/(f2M_get_num_input(ann)+f2M_get_num_output(ann))- 1 ; for (i= 0 ;i<bufferSize;i++) { for (j= 0 ;j<f2M_get_num_input(ann);j++) { inputVector[j] = trainingData[i][j]; } outputVector[ 0 ] = trainingData[i][ 3 ]; call = f2M_train(ann, inputVector, outputVector); } MSE = f2M_get_MSE(ann); return (MSE); } double compute( double inputVector[]) { int j; int out; double output; ArrayResize (inputVector,f2M_get_num_input(ann)); out = f2M_run(ann, inputVector); output = f2M_get_output(ann, 0 ); debug( "Computing()" , MathRound (output)); return (output); } void debug( string a, string b) { Print (a+ " ==> " +b); }

コンソールでのニューラルネットワークのアウトプット

おわりに

Fann2MQL ライブラリの著者 Mariusz Woloszyn による記事"Using Neural Networks In MetaTrader" も読むことができます。

ここまたは google で入手可能なドキュメンテーションを分析して、MetaTrader で Fann を使用する方法を理解するのに私は4日かかりました。

この例がみなさんの役に立つことを、それにより実験時間を多く費やさずにすむよう願っています。翌週にはより多くの記事が続いて出る予定です。

疑問のある場合は質問してください。回答いたします。