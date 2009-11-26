FANN2MQL Neural Network Tutorial

First of all:

Please install the fann2MQL Library. it is required to test this example. It can be dowloaded here.

Introduction

Until now, there was only one example of how to use the Fann2MQL Library, which allow traders to use the Open-Source Neural Network Library "FANN" in their MQL codes.

But the example, written by the creator of the Fann2MQL Library, is not easy to understand. It's not made for beginners.

So I have written another example, way easier in its concept, and fully commented.

Iit is not related to trading directly, and is not using any financial data. It is a simple static example of application.

In this example, we are gonna teach a simple neural network to recognize a simple pattern:

The pattern we will teach if composed of 3 numbers: a, b and c.

if a < b && b < c then expected output = 1

if a < b && b > c then expected output = 0

if a > b && b > c then expected output = 0

if a > b && b < c then expected output = 1

You can think of those numbers as being vector coordinates for example (vector going up or down) or market direction. In which case, the pattern could be interpreted as:

UP UP = UP

UP DOWN = DOWN

DOWN DOWN = DOWN

DOWN UP = UP

First, we will create a neural network.

Then we are going to show the network some examples of patterns, so it can learn and deduce the rules.

Finally, we are going to show the network new patterns it has never seen, and ask him what are his conclusions. If he understood the rules, then he will be able to recognize those patterns.

The commented code:

#include <Fann2MQL.mqh> #property copyright "Copyright © 2009, Julien Loutre" #property link "http://www.thetradingtheory.com" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 0 int nn_layer = 4 ; int nn_input = 3 ; int nn_hidden1 = 8 ; int nn_hidden2 = 5 ; int nn_output = 1 ; double trainingData[][ 4 ]; int maxTraining = 500 ; double targetMSE = 0.002 ; int ann; int deinit() { f2M_destroy_all_anns(); return ( 0 ); } int init() { int i; double MSE; Print ( "=================================== START EXECUTION ================================" ); IndicatorBuffers ( 0 ); IndicatorDigits ( 6 ); ArrayResize (trainingData, 1 ); Print ( "##### INIT #####" ); ann = f2M_create_standard(nn_layer, nn_input, nn_hidden1, nn_hidden2, nn_output); debug( "f2M_create_standard()" ,ann); f2M_set_act_function_hidden (ann, FANN_SIGMOID_SYMMETRIC_STEPWISE); f2M_set_act_function_output (ann, FANN_SIGMOID_SYMMETRIC_STEPWISE); f2M_randomize_weights (ann, - 0.77 , 0.77 ); debug( "f2M_get_num_input(ann)" ,f2M_get_num_input(ann)); debug( "f2M_get_num_output(ann)" ,f2M_get_num_output(ann)); Print ( "##### REGISTER DATA #####" ); prepareData( "train" , 1 , 2 , 3 , 1 ); prepareData( "train" , 8 , 12 , 20 , 1 ); prepareData( "train" , 4 , 6 , 8 , 1 ); prepareData( "train" , 0 , 5 , 11 , 1 ); prepareData( "train" , 1 , 2 , 1 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 8 , 10 , 7 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 7 , 10 , 7 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 2 , 3 , 1 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 8 , 7 , 6 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 20 , 10 , 1 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 3 , 2 , 1 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 9 , 4 , 3 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 7 , 6 , 5 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 5 , 4 , 5 , 1 ); prepareData( "train" , 2 , 1 , 6 , 1 ); prepareData( "train" , 20 , 12 , 18 , 1 ); prepareData( "train" , 8 , 2 , 10 , 1 ); printDataArray(); Print ( "##### TRAINING #####" ); for (i= 0 ;i<maxTraining;i++) { MSE = teach(); if (MSE < targetMSE) { debug( "training finished. Trainings " ,i+ 1 ); i = maxTraining; } } debug( "MSE" ,f2M_get_MSE(ann)); Print ( "##### RUNNING #####" ); debug( "1,3,1 = UP DOWN = DOWN. Should output 0." , "" ); prepareData( "compute" , 1 , 3 , 1 , 0 ); debug( "1,2,3 = UP UP = UP. Should output 1." , "" ); prepareData( "compute" , 1 , 2 , 3 , 0 ); debug( "3,2,1 = DOWN DOWN = DOWN. Should output 0." , "" ); prepareData( "compute" , 3 , 2 , 1 , 0 ); debug( "45,2,89 = DOWN UP = UP. Should output 1." , "" ); prepareData( "compute" , 45 , 2 , 89 , 0 ); debug( "1,3,23 = UP UP = UP. Should output 1." , "" ); prepareData( "compute" , 1 , 3 , 23 , 0 ); debug( "7,5,6 = DOWN UP = UP. Should output 1." , "" ); prepareData( "compute" , 7 , 5 , 6 , 0 ); debug( "2,8,9 = UP UP = UP. Should output 1." , "" ); prepareData( "compute" , 2 , 8 , 9 , 0 ); Print ( "=================================== END EXECUTION ================================" ); return ( 0 ); } int start() { return ( 0 ); } void printDataArray() { int i,j; int bufferSize = ArraySize (trainingData)/(f2M_get_num_input(ann)+f2M_get_num_output(ann))- 1 ; string lineBuffer = "" ; for (i= 0 ;i<bufferSize;i++) { for (j= 0 ;j<(f2M_get_num_input(ann)+f2M_get_num_output(ann));j++) { lineBuffer = StringConcatenate (lineBuffer, trainingData[i][j], "," ); } debug( "DataArray[" +i+ "]" , lineBuffer); lineBuffer = "" ; } } void prepareData( string action, double a, double b, double c, double output) { double inputVector[]; double outputVector[]; ArrayResize (inputVector,f2M_get_num_input(ann)); ArrayResize (outputVector,f2M_get_num_output(ann)); inputVector[ 0 ] = a; inputVector[ 1 ] = b; inputVector[ 2 ] = c; outputVector[ 0 ] = output; if (action == "train" ) { addTrainingData(inputVector,outputVector); } if (action == "compute" ) { compute(inputVector); } } void addTrainingData( double inputArray[], double outputArray[]) { int j; int bufferSize = ArraySize (trainingData)/(f2M_get_num_input(ann)+f2M_get_num_output(ann))- 1 ; for (j= 0 ;j<f2M_get_num_input(ann);j++) { trainingData[bufferSize][j] = inputArray[j]; } for (j= 0 ;j<f2M_get_num_output(ann);j++) { trainingData[bufferSize][f2M_get_num_input(ann)+j] = outputArray[j]; } ArrayResize (trainingData,bufferSize+ 2 ); } double teach() { int i,j; double MSE; double inputVector[]; double outputVector[]; ArrayResize (inputVector,f2M_get_num_input(ann)); ArrayResize (outputVector,f2M_get_num_output(ann)); int call; int bufferSize = ArraySize (trainingData)/(f2M_get_num_input(ann)+f2M_get_num_output(ann))- 1 ; for (i= 0 ;i<bufferSize;i++) { for (j= 0 ;j<f2M_get_num_input(ann);j++) { inputVector[j] = trainingData[i][j]; } outputVector[ 0 ] = trainingData[i][ 3 ]; call = f2M_train(ann, inputVector, outputVector); } MSE = f2M_get_MSE(ann); return (MSE); } double compute( double inputVector[]) { int j; int out; double output; ArrayResize (inputVector,f2M_get_num_input(ann)); out = f2M_run(ann, inputVector); output = f2M_get_output(ann, 0 ); debug( "Computing()" , MathRound (output)); return (output); } void debug( string a, string b) { Print (a+ " ==> " +b); }

The output





Output of the Neural network in the console.

Conclusion

Also you can read the article "Using Neural Networks In MetaTrader" written by Mariusz Woloszyn, author of the Fann2MQL Library.

It took me 4 days to understand how to use Fann in MetaTrader, by analyzing the little documentation that is available here and on google.

I hope this example will be useful for you, and that it will avoid you to loose too much time experimenting. More articles will follow in the next few weeks.

If you have questions please ask, and I will answer.