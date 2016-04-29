FANN2MQL Tutorial zu neuralem Netzwerk

Als erstes:

Installieren Sie bitte die fann2MQL Bibliothek. Sie ist erforderlich, um dieses Beispiel zu testen. Sie kann hier heruntergeladen werden.

Einleitung

Bisher gab es nur ein Beispiel dafür, wie man die Fann2MQL Bibliothek verwendet, wodurch Händlern ermöglicht wird, die Open-Source Bibliothek "FANN" für neurale Netzwerke in ihren MQL-Codes zu verwenden.

Aber das Beispiel, das vom Schöpfer der Fann2MQL Bibliothek geschrieben wurde, ist nicht leicht zu verstehen. Es ist nicht für Anfänger gemacht.

Daher habe ich ein weiteres Beispiel geschrieben, das in seinem Konzept einfacher und vollständig kommentiert ist.

Es hängt nicht direkt mit dem Handel zusammen und verwendet auch keine Finanzdaten. Es ist ein einfaches statisches Anwendungsbeispiel.

In diesem Beispiel möchten wir einem neuralen Netzwerk beibringen, ein einfaches Muster zu erkennen:

Das Muster, das wir lehren möchten, setzt sich aus 3 Zahlen zusammen: a, b and c.



if a < b && b < c dann ist die erwartete Ausgabe = 1

if a < b && b > c dann ist die erwartete Ausgabe = 0

if a > b && b > c dann ist die erwartete Ausgabe = 0

if a > b && b < c dann ist die erwartete Ausgabe = 1

Sie können diese Zahlen zum Beispiel als Vektorkoordinaten (Vektor geht nach oben "UP" oder unten "DOWN") oder als Marktrichtung sehen. In diesem Fall könnte das Muster folgendermaßen interpretiert werden:

UP UP = UP

UP DOWN = DOWN

DOWN DOWN = DOWN

DOWN UP = UP



Als erstes werden wir ein neurales Netzwerk erstellen.

Danach zeigen wir dem Netzwerk einige Beispiele von Mustern, so dass es die Regeln lernen und ableiten kann.

Abschließend werden wir dem Netzwerk neue Muster zeigen, die es noch nie zuvor gesehen hat und es fragen, was seine Schlussfolgerungen daraus sind. Wenn es die Regeln verstanden hat, dann wird es auch in der Lage sein, diese Muster zu erkennen.

der kommentierte Code:

#include <Fann2MQL.mqh> #property copyright "Copyright © 2009, Julien Loutre" #property link "http://www.thetradingtheory.com" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 0 int nn_layer = 4 ; int nn_input = 3 ; int nn_hidden1 = 8 ; int nn_hidden2 = 5 ; int nn_output = 1 ; double trainingData[][ 4 ]; int maxTraining = 500 ; double targetMSE = 0.002 ; int ann; int deinit() { f2M_destroy_all_anns(); return ( 0 ); } int init() { int i; double MSE; Print ( "=================================== START EXECUTION ================================" ); IndicatorBuffers ( 0 ); IndicatorDigits ( 6 ); ArrayResize (trainingData, 1 ); Print ( "##### INIT #####" ); ann = f2M_create_standard(nn_layer, nn_input, nn_hidden1, nn_hidden2, nn_output); debug( "f2M_create_standard()" ,ann); f2M_set_act_function_hidden (ann, FANN_SIGMOID_SYMMETRIC_STEPWISE); f2M_set_act_function_output (ann, FANN_SIGMOID_SYMMETRIC_STEPWISE); f2M_randomize_weights (ann, - 0.77 , 0.77 ); debug( "f2M_get_num_input(ann)" ,f2M_get_num_input(ann)); debug( "f2M_get_num_output(ann)" ,f2M_get_num_output(ann)); Print ( "##### REGISTER DATA #####" ); prepareData( "train" , 1 , 2 , 3 , 1 ); prepareData( "train" , 8 , 12 , 20 , 1 ); prepareData( "train" , 4 , 6 , 8 , 1 ); prepareData( "train" , 0 , 5 , 11 , 1 ); prepareData( "train" , 1 , 2 , 1 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 8 , 10 , 7 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 7 , 10 , 7 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 2 , 3 , 1 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 8 , 7 , 6 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 20 , 10 , 1 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 3 , 2 , 1 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 9 , 4 , 3 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 7 , 6 , 5 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 5 , 4 , 5 , 1 ); prepareData( "train" , 2 , 1 , 6 , 1 ); prepareData( "train" , 20 , 12 , 18 , 1 ); prepareData( "train" , 8 , 2 , 10 , 1 ); printDataArray(); Print ( "##### TRAINING #####" ); for (i= 0 ;i<maxTraining;i++) { MSE = teach(); if (MSE < targetMSE) { debug( "training finished. Trainings " ,i+ 1 ); i = maxTraining; } } debug( "MSE" ,f2M_get_MSE(ann)); Print ( "##### RUNNING #####" ); debug( "1,3,1 = UP DOWN = DOWN. Should output 0." , "" ); prepareData( "compute" , 1 , 3 , 1 , 0 ); debug( "1,2,3 = UP UP = UP. Should output 1." , "" ); prepareData( "compute" , 1 , 2 , 3 , 0 ); debug( "3,2,1 = DOWN DOWN = DOWN. Should output 0." , "" ); prepareData( "compute" , 3 , 2 , 1 , 0 ); debug( "45,2,89 = DOWN UP = UP. Should output 1." , "" ); prepareData( "compute" , 45 , 2 , 89 , 0 ); debug( "1,3,23 = UP UP = UP. Should output 1." , "" ); prepareData( "compute" , 1 , 3 , 23 , 0 ); debug( "7,5,6 = DOWN UP = UP. Should output 1." , "" ); prepareData( "compute" , 7 , 5 , 6 , 0 ); debug( "2,8,9 = UP UP = UP. Should output 1." , "" ); prepareData( "compute" , 2 , 8 , 9 , 0 ); Print ( "=================================== END EXECUTION ================================" ); return ( 0 ); } int start() { return ( 0 ); } void printDataArray() { int i,j; int bufferSize = ArraySize (trainingData)/(f2M_get_num_input(ann)+f2M_get_num_output(ann))- 1 ; string lineBuffer = "" ; for (i= 0 ;i<bufferSize;i++) { for (j= 0 ;j<(f2M_get_num_input(ann)+f2M_get_num_output(ann));j++) { lineBuffer = StringConcatenate (lineBuffer, trainingData[i][j], "," ); } debug( "DataArray[" +i+ "]" , lineBuffer); lineBuffer = "" ; } } void prepareData( string action, double a, double b, double c, double output) { double inputVector[]; double outputVector[]; ArrayResize (inputVector,f2M_get_num_input(ann)); ArrayResize (outputVector,f2M_get_num_output(ann)); inputVector[ 0 ] = a; inputVector[ 1 ] = b; inputVector[ 2 ] = c; outputVector[ 0 ] = output; if (action == "train" ) { addTrainingData(inputVector,outputVector); } if (action == "compute" ) { compute(inputVector); } } void addTrainingData( double inputArray[], double outputArray[]) { int j; int bufferSize = ArraySize (trainingData)/(f2M_get_num_input(ann)+f2M_get_num_output(ann))- 1 ; for (j= 0 ;j<f2M_get_num_input(ann);j++) { trainingData[bufferSize][j] = inputArray[j]; } for (j= 0 ;j<f2M_get_num_output(ann);j++) { trainingData[bufferSize][f2M_get_num_input(ann)+j] = outputArray[j]; } ArrayResize (trainingData,bufferSize+ 2 ); } double teach() { int i,j; double MSE; double inputVector[]; double outputVector[]; ArrayResize (inputVector,f2M_get_num_input(ann)); ArrayResize (outputVector,f2M_get_num_output(ann)); int call; int bufferSize = ArraySize (trainingData)/(f2M_get_num_input(ann)+f2M_get_num_output(ann))- 1 ; for (i= 0 ;i<bufferSize;i++) { for (j= 0 ;j<f2M_get_num_input(ann);j++) { inputVector[j] = trainingData[i][j]; } outputVector[ 0 ] = trainingData[i][ 3 ]; call = f2M_train(ann, inputVector, outputVector); } MSE = f2M_get_MSE(ann); return (MSE); } double compute( double inputVector[]) { int j; int out; double output; ArrayResize (inputVector,f2M_get_num_input(ann)); out = f2M_run(ann, inputVector); output = f2M_get_output(ann, 0 ); debug( "Computing()" , MathRound (output)); return (output); } void debug( string a, string b) { Print (a+ " ==> " +b); }

Die Ausgabe





Ausgabe des neuralen Netzwerks in der Konsole.

Fazit

Sie können auch den Artikel "Verwenden von neuralen Netzwerken in MetaTrader" lesen, der von Mariusz Woloszyn, dem Autor der Fann2MQL Bibliothek geschrieben wurde.



Ich habe 4 Tage benötigt um zu verstehen, wie man Fann in MetaTrader verwendet, indem ich die kleine Dokumentation analysiert habe, die hier und auf Google verfügbar ist.

Ich hoffe, dass dieses Beispiel nützlich für Sie sein wird und Sie daher nicht zu viel Zeit durch Experimentieren verlieren. Weitere Artikel werden in den nächsten Wochen folgen.

Sollten Sie Fragen haben, teilen Sie sie mir mit und ich werde sie beantworten.