FANN2MQL 神经网络教学

首先：

请安装 fann2MQL 库，需要用它来测试该示例。 可以从此处下载。

简介

截至目前，只有一个演示如何使用 Fann2MQL 库的示例，它允许交易者在其 MQL 代码中使用开源的神经网络库“FANN”。

但是，该示例由 Fann2MQL 库的开发者编写，不容易理解。 它并不是为新手准备的。

所以，我编写了另一个示例，在理念上更为简单且进行了充分注释。

它跟交易并不直接相关，也没使用任何金融数据。 它是一个简单的静态应用程序示例。

在该示例中，我们将教一个简单的神经网络以识别一个简单模式：

我们要教的形态由 3 个数字组成：a、b 和 c。

if a < b && b < c then expected output = 1

if a < b && b > c then expected output = 0

if a > b && b > c then expected output = 0

if a > b && b < c then expected output = 1

你可以将这些数字想象为矢量坐标（向上或向下的矢量）或市场方向等。 无论如何，可以将该形态理解为：

UP UP = UP

UP DOWN = DOWN

DOWN DOWN = DOWN

DOWN UP = UP

首先，我们要创建一个神经网络。

然后我们要给它展示一些模式的示例，让它学习并推导规则。

最后，我们给这个神经网络展示它从未见过的模式，并让它给出自己的结论。 如果它理解了规则，就能够识别这些模式。

经过注释的代码如下：

#include <Fann2MQL.mqh> #property copyright "Copyright © 2009, Julien Loutre" #property link "http://www.thetradingtheory.com" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 0 int nn_layer = 4 ; int nn_input = 3 ; int nn_hidden1 = 8 ; int nn_hidden2 = 5 ; int nn_output = 1 ; double trainingData[][ 4 ]; int maxTraining = 500 ; double targetMSE = 0.002 ; int ann; int deinit() { f2M_destroy_all_anns(); return ( 0 ); } int init() { int i; double MSE; Print ( "=================================== START EXECUTION ================================" ); IndicatorBuffers ( 0 ); IndicatorDigits ( 6 ); ArrayResize (trainingData, 1 ); Print ( "##### INIT #####" ); ann = f2M_create_standard(nn_layer, nn_input, nn_hidden1, nn_hidden2, nn_output); debug( "f2M_create_standard()" ,ann); f2M_set_act_function_hidden (ann, FANN_SIGMOID_SYMMETRIC_STEPWISE); f2M_set_act_function_output (ann, FANN_SIGMOID_SYMMETRIC_STEPWISE); f2M_randomize_weights (ann, - 0.77 , 0.77 ); debug( "f2M_get_num_input(ann)" ,f2M_get_num_input(ann)); debug( "f2M_get_num_output(ann)" ,f2M_get_num_output(ann)); Print ( "##### REGISTER DATA #####" ); prepareData( "train" , 1 , 2 , 3 , 1 ); prepareData( "train" , 8 , 12 , 20 , 1 ); prepareData( "train" , 4 , 6 , 8 , 1 ); prepareData( "train" , 0 , 5 , 11 , 1 ); prepareData( "train" , 1 , 2 , 1 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 8 , 10 , 7 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 7 , 10 , 7 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 2 , 3 , 1 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 8 , 7 , 6 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 20 , 10 , 1 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 3 , 2 , 1 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 9 , 4 , 3 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 7 , 6 , 5 , 0 ); prepareData( "train" , 5 , 4 , 5 , 1 ); prepareData( "train" , 2 , 1 , 6 , 1 ); prepareData( "train" , 20 , 12 , 18 , 1 ); prepareData( "train" , 8 , 2 , 10 , 1 ); printDataArray(); Print ( "##### TRAINING #####" ); for (i= 0 ;i<maxTraining;i++) { MSE = teach(); if (MSE < targetMSE) { debug( "training finished. Trainings " ,i+ 1 ); i = maxTraining; } } debug( "MSE" ,f2M_get_MSE(ann)); Print ( "##### RUNNING #####" ); debug( "1,3,1 = UP DOWN = DOWN. Should output 0." , "" ); prepareData( "compute" , 1 , 3 , 1 , 0 ); debug( "1,2,3 = UP UP = UP. Should output 1." , "" ); prepareData( "compute" , 1 , 2 , 3 , 0 ); debug( "3,2,1 = DOWN DOWN = DOWN. Should output 0." , "" ); prepareData( "compute" , 3 , 2 , 1 , 0 ); debug( "45,2,89 = DOWN UP = UP. Should output 1." , "" ); prepareData( "compute" , 45 , 2 , 89 , 0 ); debug( "1,3,23 = UP UP = UP. Should output 1." , "" ); prepareData( "compute" , 1 , 3 , 23 , 0 ); debug( "7,5,6 = DOWN UP = UP. Should output 1." , "" ); prepareData( "compute" , 7 , 5 , 6 , 0 ); debug( "2,8,9 = UP UP = UP. Should output 1." , "" ); prepareData( "compute" , 2 , 8 , 9 , 0 ); Print ( "=================================== END EXECUTION ================================" ); return ( 0 ); } int start() { return ( 0 ); } void printDataArray() { int i,j; int bufferSize = ArraySize (trainingData)/(f2M_get_num_input(ann)+f2M_get_num_output(ann))- 1 ; string lineBuffer = "" ; for (i= 0 ;i<bufferSize;i++) { for (j= 0 ;j<(f2M_get_num_input(ann)+f2M_get_num_output(ann));j++) { lineBuffer = StringConcatenate (lineBuffer, trainingData[i][j], "," ); } debug( "DataArray[" +i+ "]" , lineBuffer); lineBuffer = "" ; } } void prepareData( string action, double a, double b, double c, double output) { double inputVector[]; double outputVector[]; ArrayResize (inputVector,f2M_get_num_input(ann)); ArrayResize (outputVector,f2M_get_num_output(ann)); inputVector[ 0 ] = a; inputVector[ 1 ] = b; inputVector[ 2 ] = c; outputVector[ 0 ] = output; if (action == "train" ) { addTrainingData(inputVector,outputVector); } if (action == "compute" ) { compute(inputVector); } } void addTrainingData( double inputArray[], double outputArray[]) { int j; int bufferSize = ArraySize (trainingData)/(f2M_get_num_input(ann)+f2M_get_num_output(ann))- 1 ; for (j= 0 ;j<f2M_get_num_input(ann);j++) { trainingData[bufferSize][j] = inputArray[j]; } for (j= 0 ;j<f2M_get_num_output(ann);j++) { trainingData[bufferSize][f2M_get_num_input(ann)+j] = outputArray[j]; } ArrayResize (trainingData,bufferSize+ 2 ); } double teach() { int i,j; double MSE; double inputVector[]; double outputVector[]; ArrayResize (inputVector,f2M_get_num_input(ann)); ArrayResize (outputVector,f2M_get_num_output(ann)); int call; int bufferSize = ArraySize (trainingData)/(f2M_get_num_input(ann)+f2M_get_num_output(ann))- 1 ; for (i= 0 ;i<bufferSize;i++) { for (j= 0 ;j<f2M_get_num_input(ann);j++) { inputVector[j] = trainingData[i][j]; } outputVector[ 0 ] = trainingData[i][ 3 ]; call = f2M_train(ann, inputVector, outputVector); } MSE = f2M_get_MSE(ann); return (MSE); } double compute( double inputVector[]) { int j; int out; double output; ArrayResize (inputVector,f2M_get_num_input(ann)); out = f2M_run(ann, inputVector); output = f2M_get_output(ann, 0 ); debug( "Computing()" , MathRound (output)); return (output); } void debug( string a, string b) { Print (a+ " ==> " +b); }

输出结果





神经网络在控制台的输出结果。

总结

你也可以阅读 Mariusz Woloszyn 写的“在 MetaTrader 中使用神经网络”一文，他是 Fann2MQL 库的开发者。

通过分析这里和 google 上为数不多的可用文档，我花了 4 天时间才理解了如何在 MetaTrader 中使用 Fann。

希望本例能够对你有用，避免浪费过多的试验时间。 后续几周将会跟进更多的文章。

如果你有问题就直接问，我会进行回答。