Trade:
70
Profit Trade:
55 (78.57%)
Loss Trade:
15 (21.43%)
Best Trade:
7.66 USD
Worst Trade:
-6.89 USD
Profitto lordo:
75.90 USD (8 048 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-23.57 USD (2 324 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (7.41 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
13.30 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.42
Attività di trading:
72.19%
Massimo carico di deposito:
11.03%
Ultimo trade:
17 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
6.65
Long Trade:
31 (44.29%)
Short Trade:
39 (55.71%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.22
Profitto previsto:
0.75 USD
Profitto medio:
1.38 USD
Perdita media:
-1.57 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-6.89 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-6.89 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
2.99%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.03 USD
Massimale:
7.87 USD (1.31%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.48% (8.14 USD)
Per equità:
17.01% (92.16 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD+
|70
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD+
|52
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD+
|5.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
NOTE: Same strategy as NoFear, but with half the balance to be more aggressive, multiplying the Result and DrawDown by 2.
NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.
Thank you for choosing to follow me.
Seeking around 6% per month operating normally AUDCAD.
Minimum balance is 600 USD and leverage is 200.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.
Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:
How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.
Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?
Non ci sono recensioni
