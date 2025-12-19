SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Apex Predator
Prastama Putra Perkasa

Apex Predator

Prastama Putra Perkasa
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
29 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 1 282%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 139
Profit Trade:
892 (78.31%)
Loss Trade:
247 (21.69%)
Best Trade:
25 920.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-28 149.90 USD
Profitto lordo:
526 081.88 USD (16 419 585 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-282 567.20 USD (4 104 043 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
73 (21 509.93 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
64 626.86 USD (19)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.17
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.17%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
108
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
4.02
Long Trade:
1 001 (87.88%)
Short Trade:
138 (12.12%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.86
Profitto previsto:
213.80 USD
Profitto medio:
589.78 USD
Perdita media:
-1 144.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-17 425.43 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-60 632.82 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
7.17%
Previsione annuale:
87.00%
Algo trading:
31%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
60 632.82 USD (26.16%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
26.77% (60 632.82 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 908
AUDCAD 181
BTCUSD 14
GBPAUD 11
ETHUSD 6
AUDUSD 3
EURAUD 2
GBPCAD 2
GBPNZD 2
TSLA 2
EURUSD 2
XAGUSD 2
CADJPY 1
USDJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDCAD 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 208K
AUDCAD 8.3K
BTCUSD 17K
GBPAUD 3.2K
ETHUSD 837
AUDUSD 1.2K
EURAUD 872
GBPCAD 766
GBPNZD 752
TSLA 172
EURUSD 457
XAGUSD 850
CADJPY 151
USDJPY 191
AUDJPY 310
NZDCAD 303
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 7.9M
AUDCAD -171
BTCUSD 4.3M
GBPAUD 7.1K
ETHUSD 17K
AUDUSD 976
EURAUD 2.4K
GBPCAD 1.7K
GBPNZD 2.4K
TSLA 284
EURUSD 455
XAGUSD 457
CADJPY 218
USDJPY 276
AUDJPY 451
NZDCAD 280
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +25 920.00 USD
Worst Trade: -28 150 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 19
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +21 509.93 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -17 425.43 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real15" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 13
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 4
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 9
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 16
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real2
0.24 × 17
Exness-MT5Real8
0.33 × 80
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.33 × 3
GoMarkets-Live
0.34 × 179
PurpleTrading-Live
0.50 × 4
AlfaForexRU-Real
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.02 × 58
FusionMarkets-Live
1.08 × 382
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.33 × 168
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.00 × 214
XMGlobal-MT5 8
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.08 × 1123
RoboForex-ECN
2.22 × 9
XMGlobal-MT5 12
2.42 × 24
24 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

This signal is built around a hybrid trading approach, combining algorithmic execution with manual, discretionary oversight, focused exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD).

Our objective is to achieve consistent monthly growth of around 10%, while maintaining strict risk control and limited drawdown. Capital preservation is always the priority.

🔍 Strategy Overview

  • Market: Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Trading Style: Trend-following, long-term bias

  • Approach: Algorithmic entries supported by manual confirmation

  • Holding Time: Medium to long term

  • Frequency: Selective, high-probability setups only

⚙️ Risk & Money Management

  • Tight and disciplined money management rules

  • Low risk per trade

  • No over-leveraging or grid/martingale techniques

  • Trades are placed only in the direction of the dominant trend

  • Drawdown control is actively monitored and adjusted when needed

🛡️ Why Follow This Signal

  • Focus on steady growth, not aggressive gambling

  • Designed for traders seeking long-term consistency

  • Combines the precision of algorithms with human market insight

  • Clear risk structure with capital protection in mind

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please use appropriate risk settings and trade responsibly.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.19 03:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.19 03:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Apex Predator
30USD al mese
1 282%
0
0
USD
248K
USD
29
31%
1 139
78%
100%
1.86
213.80
USD
27%
1:200
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.