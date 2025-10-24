SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Pips Society
Leo Gumalto Butarbutar

Pips Society

Leo Gumalto Butarbutar
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
5 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 175%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
377
Profit Trade:
205 (54.37%)
Loss Trade:
172 (45.62%)
Best Trade:
177.96 USD
Worst Trade:
-81.24 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 161.05 USD (5 046 394 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 279.68 USD (3 334 414 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (175.43 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
242.06 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.16%
Ultimo trade:
19 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
65
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.34
Long Trade:
235 (62.33%)
Short Trade:
142 (37.67%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.39
Profitto previsto:
2.34 USD
Profitto medio:
15.42 USD
Perdita media:
-13.25 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-66.30 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-132.07 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
245.58%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
175.46 USD
Massimale:
202.96 USD (13.19%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
35.06% (175.46 USD)
Per equità:
0.24% (2.11 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 268
BTCUSD 61
EURNZD 8
GBPJPY 8
EURJPY 8
NZDUSD 8
USTEC 6
AUDCAD 2
EURUSD 2
GBPCAD 2
AUDUSD 1
USDCHF 1
GBPAUD 1
ETHUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 692
BTCUSD 104
EURNZD 48
GBPJPY 1
EURJPY 35
NZDUSD 56
USTEC 16
AUDCAD -23
EURUSD -27
GBPCAD -16
AUDUSD -23
USDCHF 20
GBPAUD 14
ETHUSD -16
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 678K
BTCUSD 1M
EURNZD 4.7K
GBPJPY 1.3K
EURJPY 4.3K
NZDUSD 3.2K
USTEC -118
AUDCAD -430
EURUSD -812
GBPCAD -746
AUDUSD -112
USDCHF 800
GBPAUD 719
ETHUSD -16K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +177.96 USD
Worst Trade: -81 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +175.43 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -66.30 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
12.51 × 88
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
18.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real31
320.00 × 1
This signal is designed for traders who don’t have time to monitor the charts all day but still want to grow their capital consistently.
We focus mainly on XAUUSD (Gold) with swing and short-term setups, combining market structure, support/resistance, and momentum confirmation.

Every trade is executed with a clear plan — no martingale, no grid, and no over-leverage.
Our goal is to achieve steady monthly growth with controlled drawdown and transparent trading history.

📊 Trading Style:

  • Instrument: XAUUSD, FOREX, BTCUSD

  • Timeframe: 15M – 1D

  • Strategy: Trend-following

  • Risk per trade: ≤ 5%

  • Average trade duration: 2–12 hours

  • Leverage used: Conservative

💡 Who is this for?
✅ Busy professionals who can’t monitor the market 24/7
✅ Traders looking for stable gold signals
✅ Investors who prefer low drawdown with consistent growth

📎 Join Now:
🔗 Referral Link: https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/huahbw7e11?source=app
📈 Copy Trading Link: https://social-trading.pro/strategy/227906911/a/huahbw7e11?sharer=trader
💬 Telegram Channel: https://t.me/+s0RpIsf2_VEzYTc9

🔥 “Let your money work for you — even when you’re busy.”


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.24 06:01
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.24 06:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.24 06:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Pips Society
30USD al mese
175%
0
0
USD
882
USD
5
0%
377
54%
100%
1.38
2.34
USD
35%
1:200
Copia

