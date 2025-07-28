Valute / VRSN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
VRSN: VeriSign Inc
282.28 USD 3.60 (1.26%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VRSN ha avuto una variazione del -1.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 282.04 e ad un massimo di 288.54.
Segui le dinamiche di VeriSign Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VRSN News
- FNDA: Small Cap Value ETF Outperforming The Benchmark (NYSEARCA:FNDA)
- Billionaire Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying Shares of a Historically Cheap Legal Monopoly, but Also Dumped Nearly a Third of His Stake in Another Monopoly
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's August 2025 New Analysts
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Tracking Renaissance Technologies (RenTec) 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Tracking Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:BRK.A)
- Verisign exec. chairman Bidzos sells $2.3m in shares
- VeriSign Holdings: Recent Sell-Off Offers An Entry Point Into A Wide Moat Compounder
- Warren Buffett Just Sold $1.2 Billion of This Internet Monopoly After a 48% Gain in 2025. Should You Follow His Lead?
- VeriSign VRSN Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
- QMOM ETF Is Struggling, Consider Other Options (NASDAQ:QMOM)
- Berkshire Hathaway to reduce VeriSign stake through $1.23 billion stock offering
- UnitedHealth, Eli Lilly Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- VeriSign falls after Buffett’s Berkshire sells $1.23 billion stock
- VeriSign sinks after Buffet’s Berkshire sells shares
- Warren Buffett unloads $1.2 billion of this popular tech stock
- Whirlpool Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Harmonic, Stanley Black & Decker And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC), Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)
- Berkshire Hathaway Trims VRSN Stake Below 10%
- VeriSign stock falls after Berkshire Hathaway prices secondary offering
- VeriSign Stock Falls After Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Holdings - VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)
- Berkshire Hathaway to sell 4.3 million VeriSign shares at $285 each
- Buffett’s Berkshire to sell one-third of VeriSign stake
Intervallo Giornaliero
282.04 288.54
Intervallo Annuale
175.62 310.60
- Chiusura Precedente
- 285.88
- Apertura
- 287.11
- Bid
- 282.28
- Ask
- 282.58
- Minimo
- 282.04
- Massimo
- 288.54
- Volume
- 1.610 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.26%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.37%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.66%
- Variazione Annuale
- 49.53%
20 settembre, sabato