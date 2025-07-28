QuotazioniSezioni
VRSN: VeriSign Inc

282.28 USD 3.60 (1.26%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VRSN ha avuto una variazione del -1.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 282.04 e ad un massimo di 288.54.

Segui le dinamiche di VeriSign Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
282.04 288.54
Intervallo Annuale
175.62 310.60
Chiusura Precedente
285.88
Apertura
287.11
Bid
282.28
Ask
282.58
Minimo
282.04
Massimo
288.54
Volume
1.610 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.26%
Variazione Mensile
4.37%
Variazione Semestrale
10.66%
Variazione Annuale
49.53%
20 settembre, sabato